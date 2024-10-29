The best of Japanese cinema

HQ

Japanese cinema has long been a cornerstone in the history of film, with a rich tradition that dates back to the early 20th century. From its silent film beginnings, the cinema from the Land of the Rising Sun has continuously evolved, exploring unique genres and styles.

With that in mind, in this article we would like to delve into the cinema of this country. From live-action to anime. From Akira Kurosawa to Hayao Miyazaki. Below, we explore some of the best films in Japanese cinema, showcasing the depth and diversity that this dynamic film industry has to offer.

Live-action

These days, when people think of Japanese cinema, two things usually come to mind: live-action and anime—specifically, Akira Kurosawa and Hayao Miyazaki. Back in the golden age of classic cinema, directors like Akira Kurosawa became international icons, sharing the beauty of Japanese storytelling and visuals with audiences all over the world. So, let's take a trip down memory lane! Here's our take on the best of live-action cinema that you absolutely can't miss.

3. Battle Royale (2000)

This is an ad:

While Battle Royale may not fit the traditional mould of classic cinema, it has undeniably achieved iconic and cult status. This dystopian thriller thrusts us into a harrowing scenario where a group of students is forced to kill each other on a deserted island. Kinji Fukasaku crafts an audacious narrative filled with sharp social critiques, establishing this film as a landmark of contemporary Japanese cinema. It challenges our notions of morality and survival, reflecting society's darker instincts while raising profound questions about the value of human life in extreme circumstances. And honestly, it's the kind of movie that makes you question your group project choices—suddenly, that math homework doesn't seem so bad.

2. Harakiri (1962)

Harakiri is a powerful drama that critiques the samurai code of honour through the tragic story of a ronin who seeks the right to commit ritual suicide in a samurai's house. Directed by Masaki Kobayashi, the film is a poignant reflection on sacrifice and hypocrisy in society. Its intricate narrative and character development challenge the glorification of bushido, forcing us to confront the moral complexities of loyalty and honor. With stunning cinematography and a gripping storyline, Harakiri remains a significant contribution to Japanese cinema, embodying its ability to provoke thought and evoke emotion. And let's face it, after watching this, you might just want to rethink that "honour" tattoo you were considering.

1. Seven Samurai (1954)

This is an ad:

With so many incredible films in Akira Kurosawa's body of work, it's tough to choose just one, but Seven Samurai always stands just a bit above the rest. An enduring classic, Seven Samurai tells the heroic tale of a group of warriors who band together to defend a village from bandits. Directed by the legendary Akira Kurosawa, the film is renowned for its masterful direction, deep exploration of the struggle between good and evil, and its pioneering narrative structure. With its unforgettable characters and thrilling action sequences, Seven Samurai has influenced countless works across genres and remains a timeless masterpiece in film history. This film not only showcases the artistry of Japanese cinema but also highlights universal themes of courage, sacrifice, and humanity. Seriously, you can't miss this one.

Anime

As Japanese cinema evolved, so did anime—a captivating art form that has taken the world by storm! Born in the 1960s, anime has blossomed into a vibrant tapestry of genres, from heart-pounding action series to deep, philosophical journeys. Visionaries like Hayao Miyazaki have left an unforgettable mark on the medium, elevating anime beyond mere entertainment to a powerful storytelling art. So, let's dive in! Here's our pick for the best of anime that you simply can't miss.

7. I Want to Eat Your Pancreas (2018)

A poignant narrative about life and death, I Want to Eat Your Pancreas follows a young man who discovers that his classmate has a terminal illness. As their relationship evolves, the moments they share serve as a touching reminder of life's fragility. The film beautifully captures the emotional weight of human connection, inviting us to reflect on the importance of cherishing our relationships. And if this film teaches us anything, it's that we should savor every moment—just like Mom always said, eat your veggies, kid.

6. A Silent Voice (2016)

A deeply moving story about redemption, A Silent Voice centers on a young man seeking to make amends for bullying a deaf classmate. Naoko Yamada's film addresses themes of empathy and forgiveness with sensitivity and depth. It explores the impact of bullying and the complexities of communication, resonating with anyone who has grappled with feelings of guilt and the desire for reconciliation. And just like with I Want to Eat Your Pancreas, you might want to grab some tissues instead of popcorn.

5. Ghost in the Shell (1995)

This futuristic thriller delves into issues of identity and technology, posing profound questions about what it means to be human in an increasingly digital world. Directed by Mamoru Oshii, Ghost in the Shell is not only a cornerstone of anime but also a cultural touchstone that has inspired works worldwide. Its exploration of consciousness, self-identity, and societal implications of technology remains relevant, making it a must-watch for fans of speculative fiction. And who knows, after watching it, you might find yourself questioning if your smartphone is secretly plotting to take over the world—better keep those updates in check.

4. Akira (1988)

A landmark in science fiction anime, Akira explores a dystopian future filled with action and philosophical dilemmas. Directed by Katsuhiro Otomo, the film is celebrated for its groundbreaking animation and complex narrative. It presents a gripping vision of societal collapse and individual rebellion, leaving an enduring mark on popular culture and paving the way for future anime works. And after watching it, you might just feel inspired to channel your inner rebel—just remember to leave the motorcycle stunts to the professionals.

3. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Set against the backdrop of World War II, Grave of the Fireflies tells the heartbreaking story of two siblings struggling to survive in a devastated Japan. Directed by Isao Takahata, this film is a powerful reflection on loss and hope amid horror. Its emotional depth and tragic beauty resonate with all of us, reminding us of the fragility of life and the impact of war on innocent lives. Grave of the Fireflies remains one of the most poignant anti-war films ever made, showcasing the human spirit's resilience in the face of unimaginable adversity. And while it's a tearjerker, it also serves as a reminder to hug your loved ones a little tighter—because life can be as fleeting as a firefly's glow.

2. Your Name (2016)

Selecting just one work from Makoto Shinkai's incredible filmography is quite a challenge, but Your Name is definitely my favourite—I've watched it over five times, and I still love it every single time. This beautiful love story intertwines the lives of two teenagers who mysteriously swap bodies, exploring themes of connection, fate, and the fleeting nature of time. Shinkai's stunning animation and evocative soundtrack resonate around the entire globe, making Your Name a modern classic that captivates all of us with its emotional depth and visual splendor. I'll tell you: this film will be a classic in Japanese cinema, no doubt about it. So you don't want to miss this one.

1. Spirited Away (2001)

Choosing a single film from Hayao Miyazaki's remarkable career is no easy task, but Spirited Away holds a special place in my heart. This Studio Ghibli masterpiece follows the journey of Chihiro, a young girl trapped in a magical world who must navigate various challenges to return home. Miyazaki's enchanting storytelling and rich animation craft a tale that celebrates resilience and imagination. The film is a touching exploration of identity, growth, and the importance of kindness, earning its place as one of the greatest animated films of all time. But also as one of the best in Japanese cinema, attesting to the value of anime as a great force in international cinema.

So there you have it! Japanese cinema, in both its live action form and the realm of anime, offers a rich variety of stories and emotions that have left a profound mark on the global cinematic landscape. These ten films represent just a glimpse of the wealth and diversity of Japanese creativity, inviting us to explore universal themes through a uniquely cultural lens. Whether through the lens of live action or animation, the brilliance of Japanese filmmakers continues to captivate and inspire all of us.

Sharing a top ten is always exciting, especially with so many great choices out there. But of course, opinions vary from person to person! So, what about your favorite films? Let us know in the comments!