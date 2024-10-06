The best of Ingmar Bergman: Five films every classic movie fan should watch

HQ

Ingmar Bergman is one of cinema's most profound and introspective directors, known for his deep exploration of human psychology, existential dread, and the complexities of human relationships. Born in Sweden in 1918, Bergman's films often delve into questions about the nature of life, death, faith, and the inner workings of the human soul. His distinctive style combines a raw emotional intensity with masterful visual composition, making him one of the most revered auteurs in cinematic history. Bergman's films are not only visually striking but also rich with philosophical undertones, touching on themes of mortality, the search for meaning, and the fractured nature of human identity.

Below, we explore five of Bergman's most iconic films, ranked from fifth to first, discussing their narratives and underlying themes, and why they represent the pinnacle of Bergman's work. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of Ingmar Bergman.

5. Cries and Whispers (1972)

Cries and Whispers is set in early twentieth-century Sweden and tells the story of three sisters—Agnes, Karin, and Maria—who reunite when Agnes is dying of cancer. As the three women confront Agnes' suffering, long-buried tensions and repressed emotions rise to the surface, forcing the sisters to confront the frailty of their relationships and their own mortality.

This fifth place has been the hardest to choose, but we selected Cries and Whispers over other masterpieces like Autumn Sonata because of its visceral and masterful portrayal of death and the emotional turmoil that arises within a family facing its inevitability. The film is a chamber piece that strips away the polite facades of familial relationships, exposing the raw, painful truths underneath. And the striking use of colour—particularly its dominant red hues—adds to the suffocating intensity of the story. Bergman's exploration of sisterhood, pain, and the deep psychological scars that define human relationships makes Cries and Whispers one of his most emotionally devastating works. It's a haunting meditation on death and how it forces us to confront our past and our failures.

4. Fanny and Alexander (1982)

Fanny and Alexander is an epic family saga set in the early 1900s that follows two siblings, Fanny and Alexander, as they grow up in the lively and theatrical Ekdahl family. When their father dies and their mother remarries a strict and abusive bishop, the children's idyllic childhood is shattered, and they must navigate the cruelty of their new life while yearning for the warmth of their past.

Fanny and Alexander is a reflection on childhood, family, and the clash between innocence and harsh reality. In our view, the film is one of Bergman's most personal and expansive works, capturing both the joy and sorrow of life through the eyes of two children. The Ekdahl family's theatricality contrasts sharply with the cold, authoritarian world of the bishop, embodying the tension between freedom and repression, joy and suffering. At its heart, the film is about the loss of innocence and the endurance of the human spirit, even in the face of cruelty. With its rich, textured narrative and sumptuous cinematography, Fanny and Alexander offers a sweeping view of family life, childhood, and the passage of time.

3. Wild Strawberries (1957)

In Wild Strawberries, an aging professor, Isak Borg, sets out on a journey to receive an honorary degree. Along the way, he reflects on his life, his past mistakes, and the emotional distance that has defined his relationships. Through a series of dreams, flashbacks, and encounters with younger people, Borg is forced to confront the emptiness of his existence and the coldness that has isolated him from those he loves.

Wild Strawberries is a poignant meditation on regret, aging, and the quest for redemption. Bergman uses Borg's journey as a metaphor for a man's search for meaning in the twilight of his life, forcing him to face the consequences of his emotional detachment and the toll it has taken on his relationships. The film's exploration of memory and nostalgia is both bittersweet and deeply moving, as Borg relives moments of his past and realises that his life, despite outward success, has been marked by loneliness and missed opportunities. Wild Strawberries speaks to the universal human experience of looking back on life and wondering what could have been, making it one of Bergman's most introspective and heartfelt works.

2. Persona (1966)

Persona follows a nurse, Alma (Bibi Andersson), who is assigned to care for an actress, Elisabet (Liv Ullmann), who has become mute. As they retreat to a remote seaside house, the boundaries between the two women begin to blur, and Alma finds herself questioning her identity as she becomes increasingly entangled in Elisabet's silence and mystery.

Persona is one of Bergman's most daring and enigmatic films, exploring the fragile and often porous nature of identity. The film examines how individuals construct and project their personas, and what happens when those personas begin to disintegrate. The intense psychological interplay between Alma and Elisabet reveals the dark, hidden parts of the human psyche, exploring themes of guilt, shame, and the dissolution of self. Persona is also a meditation on the nature of communication and the limitations of language, as Elisabet's silence forces Alma to confront her own insecurities and desires. Visually and thematically, Persona is a masterclass in cinematic minimalism, with Bergman using stark and symbolic imagery to delve deep into the human condition. And it remains one of his most complex and haunting films.

1. The Seventh Seal (1957)

In The Seventh Seal, a knight named Antonius Block (Max von Sydow) returns to Sweden after the Crusades, only to find the country ravaged by the Black Plague. Confronted with the inevitability of death, Block engages in a chess game with the Grim Reaper, seeking answers about life, death, and the existence of God. As the game progresses, Block encounters various characters struggling to make sense of their own lives in the face of the plague's devastation.

The Seventh Seal is Bergman's most iconic film, and it brought him international recognition. The film is a philosophical meditation on death, faith, and the search for meaning in a world where suffering seems omnipresent. Through Block's existential journey, Bergman explores humanity's deepest fears—the fear of death, the silence of God, and the uncertainty of what lies beyond. The chess game between Block and Death is one of the most enduring metaphors in cinema, representing humanity's futile attempts to outwit mortality. Despite its heavy themes, The Seventh Seal is also a deeply human film, offering moments of compassion, humour, and beauty amid the darkness. It remains a profound exploration of the human condition and our relentless quest for answers in the face of life's greatest mysteries.

Ingmar Bergman's films are a testament to his unparalleled ability to explore the deepest corners of the human soul. His cinematic landscapes are filled with questions about faith, mortality, identity, and the meaning of existence, all rendered with an emotional intensity and visual beauty that make his work timeless. Whether through the existential musings of The Seventh Seal, the psychological intricacies of Persona, or the melancholic reflections of Wild Strawberries, Bergman's films continue to resonate with us for their emotional honesty and philosophical depth. His body of work remains an essential part of world cinema, offering profound insights into the human experience.

