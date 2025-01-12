The best of Henry Selick: Five films every movie fan should watch

HQ

Henry Selick is one of the most renowned filmmakers in the world of stop-motion animation, celebrated for his distinct visual style and ability to bring fantastical, often dark, worlds to life. Known for blending elements of horror, fantasy, and whimsy, Selick has created films that not only push the boundaries of animation but also captivate audiences with their rich storytelling and unforgettable characters. His works often explore themes of self-discovery, the macabre, and the triumph of good over evil, all wrapped in beautifully intricate animation.

Today we would like to explore Selick's five best works, ranked from fifth to first, focusing on the themes and messages that make these films enduring and unforgettable. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of Henry Selick.

5. Monkeybone (2001)

Monkeybone follows the story of a cartoonist named Stu, who finds himself trapped in a comatose state and sent to a bizarre, surreal world. There, his mischievous cartoon creation, Monkeybone, comes to life, and the two must navigate the strange landscape while Stu attempts to return to the real world.

Monkeybone is a unique film that blends live-action with stop-motion animation to create a surreal, often grotesque world. The film explores themes of creativity, identity, and the darker sides of the subconscious. While the tone is undeniably dark and bizarre, the film also examines the complexities of the human psyche, particularly through the lens of a person confronting their own desires, fears, and impulses. Though Monkeybone was not as commercially successful as some of Selick's other works, it remains a cult favourite for its experimental storytelling and its daring use of stop-motion in a live-action environment.

4. Wendell & Wild (2022)

Wendell & Wild follows two mischievous demon brothers, Wendell and Wild, who attempt to raise a teenager named Kat from the dead in order to use her skills to open a portal to the underworld. However, their plans are complicated by a series of events that lead to a battle between the forces of good and evil.

In Wendell & Wild, Selick creates a darkly comic adventure that deals with themes of grief, redemption, and the blurred lines between good and evil. With its unique style and quirky characters, the film dives into the challenges of accepting loss and dealing with unresolved trauma. The stop-motion animation is as intricate as ever, with vibrant, otherworldly designs. The film also touches on the importance of family, forgiveness, and standing up against injustices, all while maintaining its offbeat humour and eerie tone. Though it came after Selick's earlier masterpieces, Wendell & Wild still holds a distinctive place in his body of work, blending his signature dark fantasy style with deeper emotional themes.

3. James and the Giant Peach (1996)

James and the Giant Peach tells the story of a young orphan named James who embarks on a magical adventure inside a giant peach, accompanied by a group of talking insects. Together, they journey across the ocean to escape the cruel aunties who have raised James, all while discovering the power of friendship and courage.

James and the Giant Peach is a whimsical, adventurous tale that blends the fantastical with a heartwarming message about overcoming adversity and finding family. Based on the beloved Roald Dahl book, Selick brings to life a beautifully surreal world with a mix of stop-motion animation and live-action sequences. The film explores themes of loneliness, resilience, and the importance of connection, while also celebrating the imagination and the power of storytelling. It is a delightful coming-of-age story with a distinctive visual flair that remains one of Selick's most cherished films.

2. Coraline (2009)

Coraline follows the story of a young girl named Coraline, who discovers a parallel world that mirrors her own but with a sinister twist. In this alternate reality, she meets an "Other Mother" who offers Coraline everything she desires, but soon she learns that this seemingly perfect world is dark and dangerous.

Coraline is a masterpiece of dark fantasy and psychological horror, demonstrating Selick's skill in creating a world that is both enchanting and unsettling. The film explores themes of escapism, the dangers of wishing for something more, and the power of self-reliance. Through Coraline's journey, Selick conveys a powerful message about the importance of appreciating what we have and learning to face our fears. The film's innovative use of stop-motion animation, along with its haunting atmosphere and strong central performance, makes Coraline not just a standout in Selick's career but also one of the greatest animated films of the 21st century. Its dark, yet ultimately uplifting narrative has made it a beloved classic.

1. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Nightmare Before Christmas tells the story of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, who grows bored of the annual Halloween celebrations and stumbles upon Christmas Town. Fascinated by the holiday, Jack decides to take over Christmas, but his well-intentioned plans go awry, leading to chaos and the realisation that each holiday has its own unique magic.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is the quintessential Henry Selick film, showcasing his unparalleled skill in stop-motion animation and his ability to create worlds that are both fantastical and emotionally resonant. The film explores themes of self-discovery, acceptance, and the consequences of trying to force something that isn't meant to be. At its core, The Nightmare Before Christmas is about finding one's true calling and learning to appreciate the beauty of what makes each holiday—and each person—unique. With its stunning animation, unforgettable characters, and hauntingly beautiful music by Danny Elfman, the film has become a beloved classic that resonates with audiences of all ages. It remains one of the most influential animated films of all-time.

And that's all for today! Henry Selick's work in stop-motion animation has left an indelible mark on the world of film, with his ability to create visually striking, emotionally complex stories. From the quirky charm of James and the Giant Peach to the hauntingly beautiful Coraline, Selick's films captivate audiences with their dark, whimsical worlds and unforgettable characters. Whether through the enchanting nightmare of The Nightmare Before Christmas or the inventive storytelling in Monkeybone and Wendell & Wild, Selick's influence on animation remains immense. His films continue to inspire both animators and audiences alike, proving that stop-motion animation is a powerful medium for storytelling that transcends age and genre.

Now we would love to hear about your experiences with Henry Selick's work! Which of his films do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? We can't wait to read your thoughts in the comments!