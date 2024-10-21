The best of George A. Romero: Five films every horror movie fan should watch this Halloween

HQ

George A. Romero, born in 1940 (and also known as the Godfather of the Dead), redefined the horror genre, particularly with his creation of the modern zombie film. With a unique blend of horror and social commentary, Romero's films explore profound themes, including consumerism, fear, and the complexities of human nature. A lifelong fan of storytelling, he crafted narratives that not only horrified audiences but also provoked thought about societal issues. From flesh-eating ghouls to psychological thrillers, his work has inspired countless filmmakers and writers, earning him a revered place in cinematic history.

Today, we would like to take a closer look at five of his most impactful films, ranked from fifth to first. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of George A. Romero.

5. Monkey Shines (1988)

Monkey Shines tells the story of Allan (Jason Beghe), a paraplegic man who is given a specially trained capuchin monkey named Ella to assist him in daily life. However, as the bond between Allan and Ella deepens, the monkey begins to exhibit violent and supernatural behaviour, leading to a chilling turn of events.

This film explores themes of dependency, isolation, and the consequences of tampering with nature. Romero cleverly juxtaposes the innocence of a pet with the potential for malevolence that can arise when humans attempt to control it. Monkey Shines raises questions about the ethics of genetic experimentation and the dark side of human nature, all while delivering thrills and a touch of psychological horror.

This is an ad:

4. The Crazies (1973)

In The Crazies, a toxic chemical leak in a small town causes its residents to turn violent and insane. A group of survivors must navigate the chaos and danger as they attempt to escape both the crazed townsfolk and the government, which is attempting to contain the outbreak.

Romero uses The Crazies as a critique of government authority and the often misguided attempts to control outbreaks of violence or disease. The film highlights the fear of the unknown and how quickly civilization can break down when panic sets in. It also touches on themes of trust and betrayal, showcasing how societal structures can crumble in the face of chaos. Romero's ability to blend horror with social critique is on full display here, making The Crazies a thought-provoking watch.

This is an ad:

3. Martin (1976)

Martin tells the story of a troubled young man named Martin (John Amplas) who believes he is a vampire. Struggling with his dark urges and the skepticism of those around him, he grapples with his identity and the horror of his actions.

Unlike traditional vampire films, Martin explores the psychological implications of vampirism, blurring the lines between reality and delusion. Romero presents Martin as a complex character who is both a monster and a victim, questioning the nature of evil. The film tackles themes of isolation, alienation, and the search for belonging, highlighting how trauma can shape an individual's psyche. Romero's take on the vampire mythos makes Martin a unique entry in the genre, offering a blend of horror and psychological depth.

2. The Dark Half (1993) and Creepshow (1982)

Both The Dark Half and Creepshow are adaptations of Stephen King's work, showcasing Romero's skill in bringing King's stories to life. The Dark Half follows a writer whose pseudonym takes on a life of its own, leading to horrifying consequences, while Creepshow is a horror anthology that weaves together several chilling tales.

As a big fan of Stephen King, I appreciate how Romero captured the essence of King's storytelling. The Dark Half dives into the duality of identity and the creative process, examining the darker aspects of an author's psyche. Meanwhile, Creepshow pays homage to the classic horror comics of the past, using humour and camp to deliver its scares. Both films showcase Romero's ability to infuse horror with a sense of style and humour, making them stand out in the genre.

1. The Living Dead Saga

Romero's The Living Dead saga, which began with Night of the Living Dead (1968) and continued with Dawn of the Dead (1978) and Day of the Dead (1985), and more films, revolutionised the zombie genre. The films depict a post-apocalyptic world where the dead rise to consume the living, forcing survivors to confront their worst fears.

The Living Dead saga is a powerful commentary on various societal issues, including consumerism, racism, and the breakdown of social order. Dawn of the Dead, for example, cleverly critiques the mindless consumption of society by setting much of the action in a shopping mall. Romero's zombies are not just mindless monsters; they serve as a reflection of our own humanity and the flaws within society. The series combines visceral horror with sharp social commentary, making it a landmark achievement in the genre.

And that's all for today! George A. Romero's contributions to horror extend far beyond traditional scares; his films challenge us to confront uncomfortable truths about society and the human condition. From the introspective nature of Martin to the satirical brilliance of the The Living Dead saga, Romero's work continues to resonate, shaping the horror genre and inspiring countless filmmakers. His ability to blend horror with thought-provoking themes has solidified his legacy as one of the most important figures in cinematic history, reminding us that even in the face of terror, there are profound messages to be uncovered.

Now we would love to hear about your experiences with George A. Romero's work! Which of his films do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? We can't wait to read your thoughts in the comments!