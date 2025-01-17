The best of David Lynch: Five films every movie fan should watch

HQ

The world of cinema has lost one of its most enigmatic and influential voices with the passing of David Lynch. Known for his surreal, often disturbing storytelling and his ability to blend the uncanny with the everyday, Lynch's films and television projects have left a profound impact on both the medium and its audience. With a career spanning over four decades, Lynch explored the darker corners of human existence, the subconscious, and the often inexplicable nature of reality itself. His unique visual style, dream-like narratives, and deeply unsettling atmosphere earned him a place as one of the most significant filmmakers in modern cinema.

Today we would like to explore Lynch's five best works, ranked from fifth to first, focusing on the themes and messages that make these films enduring and unforgettable. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of David Lynch.

5. Eraserhead (1977)

Lynch's debut feature, Eraserhead, is a strange, disturbing trip into a bleak, industrial world. It follows Henry Spencer (Jack Nance), a man trying to navigate his life after becoming the father of a bizarre, deformed child. The film is as much a visual experience as it is a story, drawing viewers into a dreamlike nightmare where nothing feels quite right.

Eraserhead is all about fear—fear of fatherhood, fear of responsibility, and, on a deeper level, fear of life itself. Lynch captures the dread of the unknown in a way that few others can, leaving the audience unsettled from beginning to end. The haunting imagery and eerie sounds stick with you, making it clear that this isn't just a story about one man's struggles but about the anxieties that lie within us all. It's dark, strange, and almost impossible to shake off once you've seen it.

This is an ad:

4. Lost Highway (1997)

In Lost Highway, Lynch takes us on a mind-bending journey through a world where nothing is quite as it seems. The story centres on Fred Madison (Bill Pullman), a jazz musician accused of murder who suddenly finds himself living a completely different life under a new identity (played by Balthazar Getty). The film mixes noir, surrealism, and psychological horror into something that can't easily be explained—yet it feels like it's speaking a language that only Lynch could understand.

Lost Highway plays with identity, memory, and guilt. It's about the slippery nature of time and how easily our past can consume us or change shape. Lynch creates a world where nothing is ever fully resolved and everything is in a state of constant flux. The film asks questions without giving easy answers—about who we really are and how much control we have over our own destinies. It's an unnerving ride that forces you to question not just what's happening on-screen, but what's real.

This is an ad:

3. Blue Velvet (1986)

Blue Velvet is a dark and twisted look at small-town America, focusing on Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan), who stumbles onto a mystery involving a severed ear, a troubled singer (Isabella Rossellini), and a sadistic criminal (Dennis Hopper). What starts as a seemingly innocent investigation quickly turns into a deep dive into the disturbing realities that lurk beneath the surface of suburbia.

In Blue Velvet, Lynch takes a deep, uncomfortable look at the duality of human nature. The film shows us the innocence of small-town life, then rips that illusion apart, exposing the violent, perverse undercurrents that lie just beneath the surface. Lynch invites us to look at the darkness in ourselves and in the world around us, forcing us to confront the ugly side of desire, power, and control. It's raw and unsettling, but that's exactly what makes it so compelling.

2. The Elephant Man (1980)

Based on the true story of Joseph Merrick (John Hurt), The Elephant Man tells the heart-breaking tale of a man born with severe deformities. After being discovered by Dr. Frederick Treves (Anthony Hopkins), Merrick's life begins to change as he is treated with compassion, but he still faces the cruelty of society. The film is a compassionate exploration of Merrick's life, offering a look at his humanity beyond the physical appearance that made him a sideshow attraction.

The Elephant Man is Lynch's most emotionally powerful film. It shows the importance of compassion, dignity, and the humanity that lies within us all, regardless of appearance. Through Merrick's tragic story, Lynch challenges us to reconsider our perceptions of beauty and worth, asking us to see the person inside rather than judging someone by their outward appearance. It's a deeply moving story of kindness and cruelty, and the power of empathy to transcend suffering.

1. Mulholland Drive (2001)

Mulholland Drive is a noir-ish, psychological thriller that begins with a woman (Laura Harring) who survives a car crash and suffers from amnesia. She is found by Betty Elms (Naomi Watts), an aspiring actress who becomes determined to help solve the mystery of her identity. As the story unfolds, reality begins to twist and unravel, leading to a shocking, surreal conclusion.

Mulholland Drive is a haunting exploration of identity, ambition, and the fragility of dreams. Lynch uses Hollywood as a backdrop to tell a story about the dangers of obsession and the dark side of fame. The film is filled with dream logic, fractured timelines, and surreal moments that keep you guessing, forcing you to engage with the narrative on a deeper level. It's not just about the story, but about how we perceive ourselves and the roles we play in life. The film's twists and turns leave you questioning everything, from the nature of reality to the stories we tell ourselves.

Twin Peaks (1990-1991, 2017)

Alright, we know this might be bending the rules a little since this section is usually dedicated to movies, but we just couldn't leave Twin Peaks out. It's arguably Lynch's greatest achievement—a ground-breaking TV series that blends murder mystery with surreal horror and all sorts of bizarre moments. FBI agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) is sent to the small town of Twin Peaks to investigate the murder of high school student Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee). But as the investigation unfolds, the town's strange and supernatural secrets begin to surface. The 2017 revival continued the story with an even more surreal and expansive narrative, cementing its place in television history.

Twin Peaks is Lynch at his best—where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, and where the strange and the familiar collide. The show is about more than just solving a murder; it's a deep dive into the hidden darkness of human nature, the weight of trauma, and the way the supernatural mirrors the inner workings of the mind. The show's eerie, dreamlike quality invites us to ask what's real and what's imagined, and it shows how trauma and secrets shape our lives. Twin Peaks also takes on the question of good versus evil, all while wrapping itself in a beautiful, surreal, and deeply unsettling mystery. It's a work of genius that redefined what television could be, pushing boundaries and leaving an indelible mark on pop culture.

And that's all for today! David Lynch's passing leaves a hole in the world of film and television, but his work will continue to speak to generations of viewers. His works are more than just films or TV series—they are experiences, journeys into the unknown that invite us to see the world in a new light. Lynch had a way of blending the ordinary with the extraordinary, the rational with the irrational, and the terrifying with the beautiful. He asked us to question what we see, what we know, and what we believe. David Lynch may have left us, but his work will live on, as strange, mysterious, and captivating as ever. His legacy will continue to inspire filmmakers, artists, and dreamers, proving that the weirdest, most unsettling parts of the human experience are often the most profound.

Now we would love to hear about your experiences with David Lynch's work! Which of his films do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? We can't wait to read your thoughts in the comments!