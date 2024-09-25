The best of Danish cinema

HQ

Danish cinema has gained recognition in recent years, not only for its quality but also for its courage in tackling difficult subjects and social taboos. With stories rich in realism and a raw approach to human emotions, Danish films challenge traditional norms.

A clear example of this is the Dogma 95 movement, created by Lars von Trier and Thomas Vinterberg, which revolutionised filmmaking by establishing strict rules that prioritised authenticity and emotional connection over special effects and elaborate production. Also, while these filmmakers have made a profound impact, actors like Mads Mikkelsen have taken Danish talent to new heights. At Gamereactor, we invite you to discover what we consider to be the five best films in Danish cinema.

5. A Hijacking (2012)

Directed by Tobias Lindholm, this intense film tackles the hijacking of a Danish cargo ship by Somali pirates. The story focuses on the emotional anguish of both the crew members and the negotiators trying to secure their release. With a tense and realistic narrative, A Hijacking explores the moral dilemmas and pressures faced by those involved in the situation. It kind of reminds me of Captain Phillips (another great movie!), but while that one leans more into the action and the dynamic between the captain and the pirates, A Hijacking focuses more on negotiation and the psychological impact (a recurring theme in Danish cinema).

4. The Celebration (1998)

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg, the film revolves around a patriarch's 60th birthday celebration. Its raw and realistic style makes for a truly visceral experience—especially thanks to Ulrich Thomsen's powerful performance. Interestingly, The Celebration was the first film to follow the Dogma 95 movement, which makes it a landmark in cinema history and has shaped the way stories are told on screen. And if you're a fan of Succession, this one's a must-watch. The series even named its pilot episode "The Celebration" as a nod to this film, and its documentary-style camerawork is inspired by Dogma 95. Looks like we have to thank Lars von Trier and Thomas Vinterberg for the Roy family drama.

3. Another Round (2020)

This poignant dramedy, also directed by Vinterberg, explores the lives of four friends who decide to experiment with alcohol consumption to enhance their quality of life. With a blend of humour and seriousness, Another Round raises important questions about the search for meaning and balance in life. Mads Mikkelsen shines in his lead role as a crisis-stricken teacher who finds redemption through human connection. His subtle yet powerful performance reinforces why he is one of my favourite contemporary actors. Through its engaging story, the film shows how impulsive decisions can lead to both joyful moments and deep crises, encouraging us to reflect on our own life choices.

2. In a Better World (2010)

Directed by Susanne Bier, this film won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. The story centres on a doctor in a refugee camp in Africa and his struggle to raise his son in a violent and complex environment. The narrative addresses themes of revenge, redemption, and the fragility of human relationships. It's these two contrasting worlds—the armed guerrillas, brutal confrontations, and constant death in an African camp, versus the apparent peace and tranquility of a developed country like Denmark—that lead the protagonist to reassess his moral values and life priorities. That said, I recommend watching it when you're in a good headspace and looking for a film that makes you think. I saw it a few years ago, and just writing about it makes me want to watch it again.

1. The Hunt (2012)

At the top of our list is The Hunt, a true masterpiece by Thomas Vinterberg. The film follows Lucas, played brilliantly by Mads Mikkelsen, a kindergarten teacher whose life unravels after being falsely accused by one of his students of exposing his private parts. The tension and anguish build in a gripping way, delving into collective hysteria and its devastating effects. Mikkelsen's performance is one of the best of his career, highlighting his versatility and emotional depth. His ability to convey vulnerability amidst chaos is what makes him so compelling to watch. Ultimately, The Hunt confronts us with the fragility of truth and how a single lie can transform lives and destroy communities, reminding us that justice often resides in perception rather than reality. Or, as the saying goes: "A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes". Will the truth ever catch up? If you want to find out, you'll need to watch it.

And that's all for today! Danish cinema truly reflects the complexity of life and human relationships. From disturbing stories to poignant explorations of identity, each of these films offers a unique perspective on the world. With talented directors like Lars von Trier and Thomas Vinterberg, along with actors like Mads Mikkelsen, Danish cinema will keep captivating and provoking thought in audiences around the globe—just like it does for us!

Sharing a top five is always exciting, especially with so many great choices out there. For instance, while we really admire Lars von Trier's unique style, we decided not to include any of his films this time around. Instead, we find Thomas Vinterberg's approach a bit more accessible and emotionally engaging, particularly for newcomers. But of course, opinions vary from person to person!

So, what about yours? What are your favourite movies? Would you include any by Lars von Trier? Or do you lean more toward the classics of Carl Theodor Dreyer? How about other directors and actors? We can't wait to see your picks in the comments!