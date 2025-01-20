The best of Clint Eastwood: Five films every movie fan should watch

HQ

Clint Eastwood is one of the most enduring and multifaceted figures in American cinema, celebrated as both an actor and director. With a career spanning over six decades, Eastwood has evolved from the rugged action star of spaghetti westerns to an acclaimed filmmaker known for his nuanced storytelling and directorial prowess. His films often explore themes of redemption, justice, and the complexities of human morality, showcasing Eastwood's profound understanding of character and narrative. As a director, Eastwood's storytelling style is characterised by its understated power, deliberate pacing, and a willingness to confront difficult truths.

Today we would like to explore Eastwood's five best works, ranked from fifth to first, focusing on the themes and messages that make these films enduring and unforgettable. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of Clint Eastwood.

5. American Sniper (2014)

American Sniper follows the true story of Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper), a Navy SEAL sniper whose pinpoint accuracy saves countless lives on the battlefield and makes him a legend among his fellow soldiers. However, as Kyle's tours of duty multiply, he struggles to balance the demands of war with his responsibilities at home, grappling with the emotional toll of combat.

The fifth spot was the hardest to decide, as Eastwood's filmography includes many other exceptional films such as Letters from Iwo Jima (2006), Changeling (2008), Invictus (2009) and Sully (2016). However, American Sniper stands out for its gripping portrayal of the complexities of heroism and the personal cost of warfare. Eastwood deftly handles the narrative with a balanced approach, presenting Kyle as both a patriot and a man tormented by the psychological repercussions of his experiences. The film's exploration of trauma, identity, and the dissonance between the war zone and domestic life resonates deeply, making it a thought-provoking addition to Eastwood's collection of war and biographical dramas.

4. Mystic River (2003)

Mystic River centres on the lives of three childhood friends—Jimmy (Sean Penn), Dave (Tim Robbins), and Sean (Kevin Bacon)—whose paths cross again as adults following the tragic murder of Jimmy's daughter. The trauma of their past and the intricacies of guilt, suspicion, and vengeance come to the fore as they confront the repercussions of both old and new wounds.

Mystic River is a haunting exploration of grief, loyalty, and the long shadows that trauma casts over people's lives. Eastwood directs the film with a deep sense of empathy, allowing the characters' anguish and moral ambiguity to drive the narrative. The film's dark atmosphere and intense performances create a profound sense of tension and inevitability. At its core, Mystic River is about the consequences of actions—both taken and not taken—and how they resonate across years and generations. This movie solidified Eastwood's reputation as a master storyteller capable of handling intricate psychological dramas with subtlety and depth.

3. Unforgiven (1992)

In Unforgiven, Eastwood stars as William Munny, a former gunslinger turned farmer who reluctantly returns to his violent past when he takes on a bounty-hunting job to earn money for his family. Accompanied by his old partner Ned Logan (Morgan Freeman) and the eager Schofield Kid (Jaimz Woolvett), Munny confronts the brutal reality of revenge and the moral complexities of violence.

Unforgiven is a deconstruction of the western genre that Eastwood himself helped popularise. The film subverts traditional tropes by presenting its protagonist as deeply flawed and haunted by his past actions. Eastwood uses Munny's journey to question the glamorisation of violence and the notion of heroism, showing the true cost of taking lives and the echoes of past sins. The film's raw, unsentimental approach earned it critical acclaim, winning four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Eastwood. Unforgiven is more than a western; it is a meditation on guilt, redemption, and the relentless pursuit of justice in a world devoid of clear morality.

2. Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Million Dollar Baby follows the story of Maggie Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank), a determined waitress who dreams of becoming a professional boxer. She persuades Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood), a grizzled and reluctant trainer, to take her under his wing. As Maggie's career rises, the bond between her and Frankie deepens, but an unforeseen tragedy tests their resilience and commitment to each other.

The film is a moving exploration of ambition, sacrifice, and the bond between mentor and student. Eastwood crafts a narrative that shifts from being an underdog sports drama to an intense moral examination of choice, dignity, and love in the face of adversity. The emotional weight of Million Dollar Baby comes from its raw and honest portrayal of human suffering and the questions it raises about agency and mercy. The film's powerful performances and Eastwood's restrained, poignant direction earned it four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and acting wins for Swank and Morgan Freeman. It remains a testament to Eastwood's ability to tell profoundly human stories that resonate on a universal scale.

1. Gran Torino (2008)

In Gran Torino, Eastwood plays Walt Kowalski, a grizzled and prejudiced Korean War veteran living in a neighbourhood that has changed significantly over the years. Walt's life takes an unexpected turn when he forms a reluctant friendship with Thao, a young Hmong teenager who tries to steal his prized 1972 Gran Torino as part of a gang initiation. The bond between them deepens as Walt steps into the role of mentor and protector, leading to moments of redemption and sacrifice.

Gran Torino stands out as a powerful tale of redemption and the breaking down of racial and generational barriers. The film explores themes of forgiveness, change, and the transformative power of empathy. Eastwood's portrayal of Walt is nuanced, showing him as both deeply flawed and capable of profound change. The film's climax underscores the themes of sacrifice and the moral complexity of heroism, making Gran Torino an unforgettable narrative about finding humanity and peace in the most unexpected ways. It is not only a reflection on personal growth but also a meditation on legacies and how one can find redemption late in life.

And that's all for today! Clint Eastwood's directorial work reflects his evolution from an actor rooted in traditional westerns to a filmmaker unafraid to confront complex moral and existential themes. From the heart-wrenching journey of Million Dollar Baby to the socially poignant Gran Torino, Eastwood has crafted films that challenge audiences to think deeply about justice, redemption, and human connection. His legacy is one of cinematic bravery and timeless storytelling, with each film offering a unique lens on the human condition.

Now we would love to hear about your experiences with Clint Eastwood's work! Which of his films do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? We can't wait to read your thoughts in the comments!