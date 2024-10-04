HQ

Charlie Chaplin is one of the most iconic figures in film history. Born in London in 1889, Chaplin grew up in difficult circumstances, but his natural talent for entertainment allowed him to stand out from a young age. Throughout his career, he established himself as one of the most influential actors, directors, screenwriters, and composers in the film industry. Chaplin is best remembered for his character, The Tramp, a humble man with a big heart who often faces life's adversities with a blend of tenderness and humour. His films, though filled with physical comedy, touch on deep social and political themes, many of which remain relevant today. And his ability to connect with us through universal stories has made his films timeless classics.

Below, we look at five of Charlie Chaplin's best films, ranked from fifth to first. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of Charlie Chaplin.

5. The Gold Rush (1925)

I still remember that moment when Chaplin cooks his own shoe and eats it. This film follows a lone prospector, played by Chaplin, who travels to the Klondike during the 1890s gold rush, hoping to strike it rich. Along the way, The Tramp faces the challenges of nature, isolation, and hunger, but also falls in love with a young woman working at a dance hall.

The Gold Rush is a masterpiece of visual comedy, famous for scenes like Chaplin eating his shoe out of hunger or his iconic "bread roll dance". But beyond the slapstick humour, the film reflects the struggle for survival and the longing for a better life. The Tramp symbolises hope and perseverance, even in the worst circumstances. Chaplin reminds us that while times may be tough, the human spirit has an incredible ability to find joy in the simplest things.

4. The Kid (1921)

In The Kid, Chaplin reprises his famous The Tramp character, who finds an abandoned baby and decides to raise him. Despite his limited resources, the two develop a deep, affectionate bond. However, when the authorities try to separate them, The Tramp faces the heart-breaking possibility of losing the child he loves.

This film was one of Chaplin's first major successes, blending comedy and drama with precision. The Kid is about love, family, and the fight against social injustices. The Tramp and the kid represent the emotional ties that go beyond biology or social structures, and Chaplin sensitively exposes the inequalities and harsh treatment often faced by the poor. The Kid is, at its core, a declaration of love to those who fight to stay together despite adversity.

3. City Lights (1931)

In this film, Chaplin's The Tramp falls in love with a blind flower seller. To help her, he pretends to be a wealthy man and begins searching for ways to raise money for an operation that could restore her sight. Along the way, he forms a peculiar friendship with a drunken millionaire, leading to both comedic and touching moments.

In our view, City Lights is one of Chaplin's most heartfelt films, exploring the transformative power of love and empathy. Through The Tramp, Chaplin shows how selfless kindness and compassion are the true forms of wealth. The young woman's blindness can also be seen as a metaphor for how, in a society obsessed with material wealth, we often fail to see the real value of people. The film's ending, where the woman regains her sight and recognises The Tramp as her true benefactor, is one of the most iconic and emotionally charged moments in cinema history.

2. The Great Dictator (1940)

Who doesn't remember that iconic scene where Chaplin plays with the world as if it were a balloon? (which it actually was, of course). In The Great Dictator, Chaplin boldly delivers a biting satire of Adolf Hitler and fascism. The film tells the story of a humble Jewish barber who, due to his physical resemblance to dictator Adenoid Hynkel, is mistaken for him. While Hynkel seeks to expand his empire, the barber struggles to survive amid the persecution.

In his first talking film, Chaplin takes a courageous political stance, using humour to criticise dictatorship, intolerance, and anti-Semitism. The final speech in The Great Dictator, delivered by the barber in place of the dictator, is one of the most powerful calls for humanity, freedom, and brotherhood in cinematic history. Chaplin warns of the dangers of totalitarianism but also reminds us that the power of people to unite in the name of peace and understanding can overcome oppression.

1. Modern Times (1936)

And we have finally arrived to our favourite. In Modern Times, Chaplin's The Tramp struggles to adapt to life in an industrialised, mechanised world. Throughout the film, he works in a factory where he suffers from the alienation and pressures of modern labour. With the help of a young homeless woman, The Tramp tries to find his place in an increasingly dehumanised world.

Modern Times is a biting critique of industrial society and capitalism. Chaplin highlights how modernisation and mass production strip individuals of their humanity, turning them into mere cogs in a giant machine. Through The Tramp, Chaplin shows how the human spirit can resist dehumanisation. Though the film is a satire, it contains moments of deep tenderness, where Chaplin insists that true happiness does not come from work or wealth, but from human connections and the ability to enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

And that's all for today! Charlie Chaplin was not only a pioneer of cinematic comedy, but also a keen social commentator. His films, while full of unforgettable comedic moments, address deep issues such as poverty, alienation, dictatorship, and the fight for human dignity. Through his iconic The Tramp character, Chaplin managed to touch the hearts of audiences worldwide, showing that cinema could be both a vehicle for entertainment and a powerful tool for social change. Chaplin's films remain a testament to his creative genius and his unwavering faith in humanity.

Now we would love to hear about your experiences with Charlie Chaplin's work! Which of his films do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? Do you have any memorable moments from his films? We can't wait to read your thoughts in the comments!