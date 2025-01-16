The best of Brian De Palma: Five films every movie fan should watch

HQ

Brian De Palma is a filmmaker celebrated for his ability to craft stylish, suspenseful, and often provocative films that push the boundaries of visual storytelling. Born in 1940 in Newark, New Jersey, De Palma has a career spanning decades, during which he has explored genres ranging from horror to crime to action, always with a distinct flair for intense drama and striking visuals. Heavily influenced by Alfred Hitchcock, De Palma's films are often marked by elaborate set pieces, intricate camera work, and psychological depth. His best works combine thrilling narratives with social commentary, creating movies that are as thought-provoking as they are entertaining.

Today we would like to explore De Palma's five best works, ranked from fifth to first, focusing on the themes and messages that make these films enduring and unforgettable. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of Brian De Palma.

5. Carlito's Way (1993)

Al Pacino stars as Carlito Brigante, a former drug lord recently released from prison who dreams of leaving his criminal past behind and starting a new life with his girlfriend, Gail (Penelope Ann Miller). However, Carlito finds himself pulled back into the dangerous world of crime due to his loyalty to old friends and his reputation in the underworld.

Carlito's Way is a gripping tale of redemption and the relentless pull of one's past. De Palma explores themes of loyalty, ambition, and the tragic inevitability of fate. Carlito's struggle to escape his former life mirrors the broader human desire for a fresh start, but the film underscores how difficult it can be to escape deeply ingrained cycles of behavior and environment. With a heartbreaking climax and Pacino's magnetic performance, Carlito's Way is a poignant exploration of the price of freedom and the weight of personal choices.

This is an ad:

4. The Untouchables (1987)

This crime drama tells the story of Eliot Ness (Kevin Costner), a federal agent determined to take down the infamous mob boss Al Capone (Robert De Niro) during Prohibition. Ness assembles a team of incorruptible lawmen, including seasoned cop Jim Malone (Sean Connery), to battle corruption and organised crime in Chicago.

The Untouchables is a tale of morality and justice set against the backdrop of a corrupt and violent era. De Palma delivers an epic story of good versus evil, with Ness and his team representing the unyielding pursuit of integrity in a world rife with corruption. The film is also a masterclass in building tension, highlighted by unforgettable sequences such as the shootout on the steps of Union Station. De Palma contrasts the romanticised gangster lifestyle with the brutal consequences of crime, creating a thrilling and morally resonant narrative.

This is an ad:

3. Mission: Impossible (1996)

In this spy thriller, Tom Cruise stars as Ethan Hunt, an operative for the Impossible Mission Force (IMF). When a mission goes disastrously wrong, Ethan is framed as a mole and must uncover the real traitor while navigating high-stakes espionage and daring action sequences.

De Palma's Mission: Impossible redefined the action genre with its intricate plotting, iconic set pieces, and relentless pacing. The film explores themes of betrayal, trust, and resourcefulness, showcasing the psychological toll of espionage. Ethan Hunt's ingenuity and resilience highlight the power of determination in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. De Palma's signature style is evident in the film's meticulously crafted suspense, particularly in the legendary Langley heist sequence, making this a standout entry in a franchise that continues to thrive.

2. Scarface (1983)

This gritty crime epic chronicles the rise and fall of Tony Montana (Al Pacino), a Cuban immigrant who ascends from poverty to become a powerful and ruthless drug lord in Miami. Fueled by ambition and greed, Tony's empire grows, but his increasingly erratic behavior and inability to trust those around him lead to his eventual downfall.

Scarface is a cautionary tale about the corrupting power of greed and the consequences of unchecked ambition. Tony Montana embodies the darker side of the American Dream, achieving material success at the cost of his humanity and relationships. De Palma uses graphic violence and excess to highlight the moral decay at the heart of Tony's world, creating a film that is both shocking and thought-provoking. Scarface has become a cultural phenomenon, its themes resonating with those drawn to its portrayal of ambition, power, and self-destruction.

1. Carrie (1976)

Based on Stephen King's novel, Carrie tells the story of a shy high school girl, Carrie White (Sissy Spacek), who is tormented by her classmates and abused by her fanatically religious mother (Piper Laurie). When Carrie discovers she has telekinetic powers, a cruel prank at prom pushes her to unleash her rage in a devastating and unforgettable climax.

Carrie is a haunting exploration of bullying, repression, and the destructive power of revenge. De Palma uses Carrie's telekinesis as a metaphor for the bottled-up emotions of a girl who has been ostracized and abused her entire life. The film critiques societal pressures and the cruelty of peer dynamics, while also delving into the psychological toll of parental control and religious fanaticism. With its shocking imagery and empathetic portrayal of Carrie's inner turmoil, the film remains one of the most powerful horror stories ever told. De Palma's direction, particularly in the iconic prom scene, elevates Carrie to a masterful blend of terror and tragedy.

And that's all for today! Brian De Palma's films are a testament to his ability to blend style, substance, and suspense into unforgettable cinematic experiences. Carrie is one of the most important films in the horror genre, while Scarface stands as a defining work in the crime genre. Though it's been difficult to choose one over the other, we've placed Carrie at the top due to its significant impact—not only on De Palma's career, catapulting him to international fame, but also on Stephen King's career, as it was the first adaptation of his novels and helped introduce his work to a wider audience. With a legacy of visually striking and emotionally resonant films, Brian De Palma remains a cinematic icon whose work continues to captivate and inspire audiences worldwide.

Now we would love to hear about your experiences with Brian De Palma's work! Which of his films do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? We can't wait to read your thoughts in the comments!