The best of Bong Joon-ho: Five films every movie fan should watch

Bong Joon-ho, the South Korean director with an unparalleled knack for blending genres, has made a name for himself as one of the most innovative filmmakers in recent cinema. Known for tackling social issues with humour, suspense, and just the right amount of absurdity, Bong's work transcends cultural boundaries, leaving us enthralled and, often, a little uncomfortable (in the best possible way).

Whether he's exploring class dynamics or diving into the depths of family ties, Bong's storytelling is always surprising and deeply human. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of Bong Joon-ho.

5. Snowpiercer (2013)

What happens when you mix high-concept sci-fi with a gut-punching critique of class inequality? You get Snowpiercer. In this film, the last remnants of humanity live on a perpetually moving train after a failed climate experiment turns the world into a frozen wasteland. The train's rigid class system is literally enforced by its layout, and the lower-class passengers in the back decide it's time for a rebellion.

With its bleak dystopian vision and eccentric characters (Tilda Swinton's bizarre turn as a power-hungry bureaucrat is unforgettable), this film manages to be both wildly entertaining and thought-provoking. Bong takes a simple metaphor—the train as a symbol of society's rigid hierarchy—and turns it into a relentless, visually striking journey of survival and revolution. Plus, it's got Chris Evans wielding an axe, and who doesn't want to see that?

4. Mother (2009)

Mother follows a devoted woman who goes to extraordinary lengths to prove her intellectually disabled son's innocence after he's accused of a brutal murder. In this case, Bong takes the classic "whodunit" and injects it with heart-wrenching emotion and moral ambiguity.

The film is a slow-burn mystery with a deeply affecting performance from Kim Hye-ja as the titular mother. She is both fierce and vulnerable, embodying the extremes to which love and desperation can drive a person. Bong masterfully keeps the tension simmering just below the surface, exploring themes of justice, guilt, and maternal devotion. It's a haunting portrait of a woman pushed to her limits, and by the end, you're left questioning everything you thought you knew about justice and morality.

3. The Host (2006)

A monstrous creature emerges from Seoul's Han River, wreaking havoc on the city. But this isn't just your typical monster movie—at its heart, The Host is about a dysfunctional family coming together to save their youngest member, who has been captured by the beast.

With The Host, Bong takes a well-worn genre and infuses it with his signature style of blending humour, family drama, and political commentary. While the creature itself is terrifying (and impressively realised for its time), the real heart of the film lies in the family's messy, relatable dynamics. Bong deftly juggles suspense and action while delivering sharp critiques on government incompetence and environmental negligence. You'll laugh, you'll gasp, and maybe even tear up—The Host is as much a human story as it is a monster flick, proving that Bong can make even the most fantastical premise feel grounded in reality.

2. Memories of Murder (2003)

Based on the true story of South Korea's first recorded serial murders, Memories of Murder follows two detectives—one a small-town cop with crude methods, the other a big-city detective brought in to help—as they struggle to solve a string of brutal killings in a rural town.

Memories of Murder is, quite simply, a masterpiece of tension. Bong expertly crafts a slow-burning, atmospheric thriller that never resorts to cheap scares. Instead, the horror comes from the detectives' growing desperation as they realise the limitations of their power. The film is also laced with Bong's dark humour, making the grim subject matter surprisingly accessible. Song Kang-ho, Bong's frequent collaborator, delivers a stellar performance as the bumbling local detective whose brash methods clash with the more refined city detective. It's not just a murder mystery; it's a meditation on futility, human error, and the frightening randomness of evil.

1. Parasite (2019)

Parasite is a darkly comedic thriller that follows two families—the impoverished Kims and the wealthy Parks—whose lives become intertwined in increasingly bizarre and dangerous ways. The Kims scheme their way into the Parks' luxurious home, but their deception comes with dire consequences.

It's no surprise Parasite takes the top spot—this is the film that catapulted Bong Joon-ho into international superstardom, winning the Palme d'Or and making history as the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Parasite is a masterclass in storytelling, seamlessly shifting between genres—comedy, thriller, drama—with ease. Bong's commentary on class disparity is razor-sharp, but never heavy-handed, and the film's twists and turns keep you on the edge of your seat. At its core, Parasite is about the invisible but insurmountable barriers that divide society, and how those on both sides of the divide are ultimately trapped by their circumstances. It's a film that makes you laugh, gasp, and think all at once, cementing Bong's status as a cinematic genius.

And that's all for today! Bong Joon-ho's films are a testament to his ability to tell deeply human stories, whether he's working within the realms of crime drama, sci-fi, or monster horror. What makes his work so powerful is how he deftly blends humour, horror, and social commentary, creating films that entertain while forcing us to confront uncomfortable truths about society. Whether it's through a monster rampaging through Seoul or a family's deadly descent into deception, Bong's movies offer something more than just entertainment—they challenge, provoke, and stay with you long after you watched the film.

Now we would love to hear about your experiences with Bong Joon-ho's work! Which of his films do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? We can't wait to read your thoughts in the comments!