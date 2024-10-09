The best of Billy Wilder: Five films every classic movie fan should watch

HQ

Billy Wilder, born in 1906 in Sucha, Poland, and later a Hollywood icon, was a screenwriter, director, and producer whose work has left an indelible mark on cinema. Renowned for his sharp wit, innovative storytelling, and ability to blend genres, Wilder's films often explore complex human emotions and moral ambiguities. His career spanned over five decades, during which he crafted some of the most memorable and critically acclaimed films in history. With a talent for both dark comedy and film noir, Wilder delved into themes of ambition, love, betrayal, and the darker sides of human nature, making his films not only entertaining but also thought-provoking. Who could forget that scene where Marilyn Monroe's skirt gets lifted by the breeze? It's easily one of the most iconic moments in film history.

In this article, we rank five of Billy Wilder's most iconic films, from fifth to first, discussing their narratives, themes, and the reasons they continue to resonate with us today. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of Billy Wilder.

5. Witness for the Prosecution (1957)

In Witness for the Prosecution, a veteran British barrister, Sir Wilfrid Robarts (Charles Laughton), takes on the case of Leonard Vole (Tyrone Power), a man accused of murdering a wealthy widow. As the trial unfolds, unexpected twists and revelations come to light, challenging the perceptions of truth and justice.

This courtroom drama, based on Agatha Christie's play, showcases Wilder's skill in creating suspense and intrigue. The film examines themes of deception, morality, and the fallibility of the legal system. With a gripping narrative and outstanding performances, particularly from Laughton, Witness for the Prosecution keeps us on the edge of our seats, highlighting the complexities of human nature and the unpredictable nature of truth.

4. Double Indemnity (1944)

In Double Indemnity, an insurance representative, Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray), becomes entangled in a deadly scheme when he is seduced by the alluring housewife, Phyllis Dietrichson (Barbara Stanwyck). Together, they plot to murder her husband and collect on his life insurance policy, but their plan unravels under the scrutiny of Neff's astute colleague, Barton Keyes (Edward G. Robinson).

This film is a quintessential example of film noir, characterised by its morally ambiguous characters and dark themes. Wilder expertly crafts a tale of greed, lust, and betrayal, exploring the lengths individuals will go to achieve their desires. The film's sharp dialogue and tension-filled atmosphere exemplify Wilder's mastery of storytelling, making Double Indemnity a classic that continues to influence the genre.

3. The Apartment (1960)

In The Apartment, C.C. Baxter (Jack Lemmon), a low-level insurance clerk, seeks to climb the corporate ladder by allowing his superiors to use his apartment for extramarital affairs. However, when he falls for elevator operator Fran Kubelik (Shirley MacLaine), who is involved with his boss, the tangled web of office politics and romantic entanglements complicates his ambitions.

Wilder's film deftly blends comedy and drama, providing a poignant commentary on loneliness and the pursuit of happiness in a corporate world. The film tackles themes of sacrifice, morality, and the quest for genuine connection amidst superficial relationships. Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine deliver heartfelt performances, making The Apartment a timeless exploration of love and ethics, highlighted by its clever writing and insightful social critique.

2. Some Like It Hot (1959)

Some Like It Hot follows two musicians, Joe (Tony Curtis) and Jerry (Jack Lemmon), who witness a mob hit and go on the run. To escape, they disguise themselves as women and join an all-female band, leading to a series of hilarious misunderstandings and romantic entanglements, particularly with the band's lead singer, Sugar Kane (Marilyn Monroe).

This classic comedy is celebrated for its sharp wit, innovative premise, and memorable performances. Wilder uses humour to address themes of identity, gender roles, and the absurdity of life. The film's clever dialogue and slapstick moments make it a landmark in cinematic history. With its bold exploration of gender fluidity and social norms, Some Like It Hot remains a relevant and entertaining commentary on the complexities of love and acceptance.

1. Sunset Boulevard (1950)

In Sunset Boulevard, struggling screenwriter Joe Gillis (William Holden) becomes entangled in the life of faded silent film star Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson), who dreams of making a triumphant return to the silver screen. As their relationship deepens, Joe finds himself caught between Norma's delusions and the harsh realities of Hollywood.

This film is a dark and satirical examination of fame, obsession, and the cruel nature of Hollywood. Wilder masterfully critiques the film industry, revealing the emptiness behind the glamour and the lengths to which individuals will go for recognition and love. Swanson's haunting performance as Norma Desmond is iconic, and the film's exploration of madness and ambition resonates with us. Sunset Boulevard remains a powerful commentary on the fleeting nature of fame and the price of success, securing its place as one of the greatest films ever made.

Billy Wilder's films have left an enduring legacy in the world of cinema, showcasing his unique ability to blend humour with serious themes. His explorations of human nature, morality, and the darker aspects of ambition and desire continue to resonate with audiences, making his work timeless and relevant. From the biting satire of Sunset Boulevard to the comedic brilliance of Some Like It Hot, Wilder's films invite us to reflect on the complexities of life and the human experience. His mastery of storytelling and keen social commentary solidify his status as one of the greatest filmmakers in history.

