The best of Anthony Bourdain: Five documentaries every fan should watch

Anthony Bourdain was more than just a chef; he was a storyteller, a cultural explorer, and a voice for the underrepresented. Born in New York City, Bourdain's journey began in the culinary world, where he worked his way up from line cook to executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles. His experience in the kitchen, combined with a love for travel and storytelling, eventually led him to write Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, a best-selling memoir that captured the gritty reality of restaurant life. This book catapulted him into the public eye and paved the way for a new career in television. Bourdain's shows were not just about food; they were explorations of culture, humanity, and the stories that bind us all. He had a unique ability to connect with people from different walks of life, engaging them in conversations that went beyond the plate.

Through his lens, we learned about the world's diverse culinary traditions, while also delving into the complexities of social and political issues facing different communities. His journey took him to every corner of the globe, yet Bourdain had a knack for finding the extraordinary in the ordinary, often seeking out the hidden gems that only locals knew about. His storytelling was marked by humour, honesty, and an unwavering curiosity, making each episode feel like a personal invitation to explore a new place. With all that in mind, we've decided to write an article celebrating Anthony Bourdain and his incredible shows. So let's not waste any more time. Gamereactor invites you to explore what we consider to be the best of Anthony Bourdain.

5. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (2021)

Kicking off our list is Roadrunner, a poignant documentary that delves deep into Bourdain's life, revealing the man behind the public persona. Through a combination of interviews, personal anecdotes, and archival footage, this film paints an intimate portrait of his struggles, triumphs, and his profound impact on the world of food and travel. It's a bittersweet watch—emotional and reflective—providing a window into Bourdain's genius and the complexities of his life. For anyone who admired him, this film is a must-see, capturing both the allure and the tragedy of his journey. And while it's not a documentary created by Bourdain himself, it reflects his spirit and legacy in a heartfelt way.

4. The Layover (2011-2013)

Next up is The Layover, where Bourdain showcases how to make the most of a short stopover in various cities around the world. This show is like a mini-guide to urban exploration, blending practical tips with Bourdain's signature wit and insight. I loved how he took us off the beaten path, highlighting not just the tourist spots but also the hidden gems—the best street food, local bars, and quirky attractions. It's perfect for travelers who want to immerse themselves in a new place, even if they only have a day or two to spare. It's not just about sightseeing; it's about experiencing the essence of each city in a limited timeframe, making every moment count.

3. A Cook's Tour (2002-2003)

In the third spot is A Cook's Tour, Bourdain's first major foray into television, based on his bestselling book. This series laid the groundwork for his later adventures, showcasing his culinary travels across the globe. What makes this show special is how Bourdain engages with local cultures through food. He doesn't just taste dishes; he dives into the stories behind them, meeting the people who create them and the traditions that shape their culinary landscape. It's a heartfelt exploration of the connection between food and culture that we find incredibly moving. Bourdain shows us that every meal has a story to tell, and he takes the time to unravel those narratives, giving us a glimpse into the lives of those who prepare and share these meals.

2. No Reservations (2005-2012)

Coming in at number two is No Reservations, the show that catapulted Bourdain into the limelight. This series captures his travels around the world, combining humour, culinary adventures, and reflections on life. Bourdain's candid storytelling and unfiltered commentary make this series feel like a personal journey. He approaches each destination with curiosity and respect, from bustling street markets to fine dining experiences. The episodes are filled with laughter, insightful reflections, and genuine moments that remind us of the beauty of human connection through food. If you're looking for a long-running series that will keep you hooked for a long time, this is it.

1. Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (2013-2018)

Topping our list is Parts Unknown, Bourdain's crowning achievement. This critically acclaimed series takes us to lesser-known destinations, exploring not just their food but also the rich cultures and stories of the people who live there. What we love most about Parts Unknown is how Bourdain goes beyond food, tackling important social and political issues while still celebrating each place's culinary heritage. His ability to connect with people from all walks of life, paired with his raw honesty, makes this series deeply impactful. It's a masterclass in storytelling that goes beyond the plate, inviting us to see the world through a different lens. Each episode is an exceptional example of storytelling that transcends the plate, offering a fresh perspective on the world.

And that's all for today! In reflecting on Bourdain's work, I'm reminded of his incredible ability to bring people together through food and storytelling. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to his shows, these top five documentaries will inspire you to explore the world—one meal at a time.

Bourdain's documentaries are some of our favourites, but of course, opinions vary from person-to-person, so now we'd like to hear about yours. Let us know in the comments!