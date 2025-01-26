The best of Andrew Stanton: Five films every movie fan should watch

HQ

Andrew Stanton is a director whose works have defined modern animation, particularly through his collaborations with Pixar. Known for his storytelling brilliance, Stanton has crafted unforgettable films that explore deep emotional themes while still appealing to audiences of all ages. With a distinct blend of humour, heart, and thought-provoking narratives, Stanton's films often focus on characters who are on personal journeys of discovery, change, and growth. From beloved animated classics to a unique foray into live-action, Stanton's body of work demonstrates his wide-ranging talents.

Today we would like to explore Stanton's five best works, ranked from fifth to first, focusing on the themes and messages that make these films enduring and unforgettable. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of Andrew Stanton.

5. John Carter (2012)

John Carter is a live-action science-fiction adventure based on Edgar Rice Burroughs' novel A Princess of Mars. The film follows John Carter (Taylor Kitsch), a Civil War veteran who is mysteriously transported to Mars. There, he becomes embroiled in a conflict between Martian tribes and must choose whether to fight for their freedom or return home to Earth.

John Carter was a bold venture into the realm of live-action for Stanton, though it did not achieve the same level of success as his Pixar films. Nonetheless, the film showcases Stanton's knack for world-building and his ability to tell a story that balances spectacle with character-driven moments. At its heart, John Carter is about discovering one's true purpose and the responsibility that comes with newfound power. While the film received mixed reviews, its imaginative world and the exploration of self-sacrifice, honour, and love make it a memorable if underappreciated work in Stanton's filmography.

This is an ad:

4. A Bug's Life (1998)

A Bug's Life follows an inventive ant named Flik (Dave Foley), who, after an accident that damages the colony's food supply, embarks on a quest to recruit a group of "warrior bugs" to help save his people from the oppressive grasshoppers. What Flik doesn't know is that he has mistakenly hired a troupe of circus bugs, leading to a series of hilarious and heartfelt moments.

While the film was officially directed by John Lasseter, Andrew Stanton had a key influence on it, serving as the story's co-director and screenwriter. A Bug's Life explores themes of individuality, teamwork, and standing up to oppression. Flik's journey to prove his worth and challenge the established order is a classic underdog story, full of heart and humour. The film emphasizes that leadership is not about brute force, but about innovation, empathy, and courage. And A Bug's Life remains a testament to Pixar's ability to weave complex social themes into an animated story that is both entertaining and meaningful.

This is an ad:

3. Finding Dory (2016)

Finding Dory is the sequel to Finding Nemo, following the forgetful blue tang fish Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) as she embarks on a journey to reunite with her long-lost parents. Along the way, she is joined by Nemo and Marlin, but the film primarily focuses on Dory's quest for self-discovery and her struggle with memory loss.

Finding Dory is a heartfelt exploration of memory, family, and self-worth. Stanton, who co-wrote and directed the film, delves into Dory's personal challenges with her short-term memory loss, creating a character-driven narrative that celebrates perseverance and the importance of love and connection. The film is a beautiful reminder that even with our flaws and limitations, we are worthy of love and capable of great things. It also continues the first film's theme of finding one's way home—both literally and metaphorically—while also learning to appreciate the journey itself. Finding Dory captures the emotional depth of its predecessor, with themes that resonate with both children and adults alike.

2. Finding Nemo (2003)

Finding Nemo tells the story of Marlin (Albert Brooks), a clownfish who embarks on a perilous journey across the ocean to rescue his son, Nemo (Alexander Gould), who has been captured by a diver and placed in a fish tank. Along the way, Marlin is joined by Dory (Ellen DeGeneres), a forgetful fish, as they face various challenges and meet a colorful array of sea creatures.

Finding Nemo is a masterpiece of storytelling, exploring themes of parental love, loss, and letting go. Stanton's direction creates a visually stunning world filled with richly developed characters and emotional depth. The film resonates on multiple levels, addressing Marlin's protective instincts and his need to trust his son's independence as well as the importance of overcoming personal fears. The relationship between Marlin and Nemo is at the core of the film, and their journey together is a testament to the strength of family bonds and the necessity of embracing change. Finding Nemo not only became a massive box-office success but also an enduring cultural touchstone, with its messages about courage, resilience, and family remaining relevant and powerful.

1. WALL-E (2008)

WALL-E is set in a post-apocalyptic future where Earth has become uninhabitable due to pollution and waste. The last remaining robot, WALL-E (Ben Burtt), spends his days cleaning up the planet. His life changes when he discovers a small plant, and soon after, he meets EVE (Elissa Knight), a sleek robot sent to find signs of life. Together, they embark on an intergalactic adventure that leads them to a distant space station and a realisation about humanity's future.

WALL-E is a stunning exploration of environmentalism, consumerism, and the impact of technology on human connection. Stanton's direction crafts a visually breathtaking and emotionally resonant tale that speaks to the importance of preserving the planet and the need for genuine human interaction in a technologically driven world. The film touches on complex themes such as environmental degradation, corporate control, and the necessity of hope and action. Through the love story between two robots, WALL-E reminds viewers that compassion and perseverance are essential to overcoming adversity. It is a deeply human film despite being set in a largely robotic world, and its message about the consequences of neglecting the environment and the importance of reclaiming a sense of purpose resonates powerfully. WALL-E stands as a testament to Stanton's brilliance as a storyteller, as it manages to deliver both a visually spectacular adventure and a deeply philosophical reflection on humanity's future.

And that's all for today! Andrew Stanton's work spans a remarkable range of storytelling, from animated classics to a live-action foray into science fiction. His films often deal with the themes of self-discovery, family, and the importance of hope, all wrapped in immersive worlds filled with colourful characters. WALL-E stands as the pinnacle of Stanton's career, blending environmental commentary with heart-warming storytelling, while Finding Nemo remains an enduring family favourite that captures the essence of parent-child relationships. Even films like John Carter and A Bug's Life, while perhaps not as widely celebrated, show his ability to craft stories that entertain while addressing universal human experiences. Stanton's influence in both animation and filmmaking continues to be felt, with his works holding a special place in the hearts of audiences around the world.

Now we would love to hear about your experiences with Andrew Stanton's work! Which of his films do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? We can't wait to read your thoughts in the comments!