The best of Andrei Tarkovsky: Five films every movie fan should watch

Andrei Tarkovsky is revered as one of cinema's most profound and visionary directors. His films explore spirituality, memory, and the human soul, creating a deeply introspective body of work. Born in the Soviet Union in 1932, Tarkovsky's approach to filmmaking goes beyond narrative, weaving poetic imagery with existential themes that question the meaning of life, faith, and the unknown. His films are slow, meditative, and symbolic, asking us to immerse ourselves fully in each scene. Tarkovsky's work has inspired countless filmmakers and remains timeless for those who seek cinema that speaks to the soul.

Today we would like to explore his top five films, ranked from fifth to first, to celebrate this visionary director's remarkable work. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of Andrei Tarkovsky.

5. Ivan's Childhood (1962)

In Ivan's Childhood, Tarkovsky presents the haunting story of a young boy, Ivan, who becomes a Soviet spy during World War II after losing his family to the Nazis. Despite his age, Ivan is filled with a fierce desire for revenge and purpose, as he moves through the shattered landscape of wartime.

Choosing Ivan's Childhood as the fifth film on this list was a difficult decision, as it meant leaving out other masterpieces such as The Sacrifice and Nostalghia. Both of these films delve deeply into themes of sacrifice and spiritual yearning, but Ivan's Childhood stands as Tarkovsky's remarkable debut in feature-length filmmaking, hinting at the poetic and introspective style that would define his later work. The film portrays the devastating effects of war on innocence, and its stark, dreamlike imagery hints at the spiritual reflections that would later become Tarkovsky's trademark.

4. Mirror (1975)

Mirror is an intimate, fragmented exploration of memory and self, told through the reflections of a dying man. The film weaves together memories of childhood, dreams, and historical events, blending the personal with the universal.

In Mirror, Tarkovsky examines how memory shapes identity and the complexities of human relationships. The film's structure is famously non-linear, shifting between different periods in the protagonist's life and interspersing colour with black-and-white sequences. Mirror is deeply personal, drawing from Tarkovsky's own memories and experiences, and invites us into a poetic, almost hypnotic space. Rather than focusing on plot, it delves into the essence of memory and how the past continues to echo within us. It's a masterpiece of introspection that touches on universal themes of family, loss, and the search for meaning.

3. Andrei Rublev (1966)

Set in medieval Russia, Andrei Rublev follows the journey of the titular icon painter as he grapples with faith, violence, and the purpose of art in a world filled with suffering. Inspired by the life of the 15th-century Russian artist, the film follows Rublev's journey as he witnesses human cruelty and struggles with his own purpose.

Andrei Rublev is not only a historical epic but also a philosophical meditation on art, faith, and endurance. Tarkovsky's sprawling narrative reflects on the role of the artist in society and the sacrifices involved in creating something meaningful. Rublev's journey is one of spiritual awakening and perseverance, as he seeks to find meaning and peace in a brutal, war-torn world. Through his struggle, Tarkovsky explores the importance of faith and creativity, and how the two intertwine to bring light to darkness. The film's final scene, where Rublev's restored icons are revealed in colour, symbolises the enduring power of art to transcend human suffering.

2. Solaris (1972)

Solaris tells the story of psychologist Kris Kelvin, who is sent to a space station orbiting the mysterious planet Solaris to investigate the strange behavior of its crew. The planet seems to have the ability to materialise people's repressed memories and deepest desires, confronting the crew with figures from their past.

Based on the novel by Stanisław Lem, Solaris is a science fiction film that goes beyond the typical boundaries of the genre. Instead of focusing on technology or space exploration, Tarkovsky uses the setting as a platform to explore human consciousness, grief, and the limitations of knowledge. The eerie, ethereal presence of Solaris reveals that the mysteries of the human soul are as vast as the universe itself. Kelvin's journey becomes an exploration of forgiveness and reconciliation with his own past, offering a profound meditation on love, memory, and human imperfection. Solaris is deeply introspective, making it one of Tarkovsky's most accessible yet profound films.

1. Stalker (1979)

Stalker follows a guide, known as the Stalker, as he leads two men—a writer and a professor—into the forbidden Zone, a mysterious and dangerous area believed to contain a room that grants one's deepest desires. As they venture deeper into the Zone, the three men confront existential questions about their purpose and desires.

Stalker is perhaps Tarkovsky's most complex and thought-provoking work, a profound allegory on faith, the search for truth, and the nature of human desire. The Zone itself is symbolic, a place that challenges each visitor's beliefs, doubts, and inner conflicts. The film's deliberately slow pace and poetic cinematography create a meditative experience, inviting us to reflect on the meaning of life and the price of pursuing one's innermost dreams. Through the interactions between the Stalker, the Writer, and the Professor, Tarkovsky examines the delicate balance between faith and cynicism, hope and despair. Stalker stands as Tarkovsky's masterpiece, a philosophical journey that leaves us questioning our own desires and values.

And that's all for today! Andrei Tarkovsky's films are journeys into the depths of the human soul, and each of these masterpieces reflects his unique vision of cinema as a spiritual experience. Through haunting imagery, reflective pacing, and deeply philosophical themes, Tarkovsky encourages us to contemplate our own place in the world. His work transcends the traditional boundaries of cinema, blending poetry, mysticism, and human vulnerability in ways that continue to resonate with all of us. Tarkovsky's legacy endures in the power of his films, which remind us that cinema can be not just entertainment, but a profound encounter with the mysteries of life and existence.

Now we would love to hear about your experiences with Andrei Tarkovsky's work! Which of his films do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? We can't wait to read your thoughts in the comments!