The best of Alejandro González Iñárritu: Five films every movie fan should watch

Alejandro González Iñárritu is a filmmaker who isn't afraid to confront the messy, complicated parts of life. Known for his bold storytelling and striking visuals, he crafts films that dive deep into themes of suffering, redemption, and the often chaotic nature of human connections. With a keen eye for detail and a penchant for nonlinear narratives, Iñárritu has created some of the most thought-provoking and visually stunning films of our time.

Today we would like to explore González Iñárritu's five best works, ranked from fifth to first, focusing on the themes and messages that make these films enduring and unforgettable. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of Alejandro González Iñárritu.

5. 21 Grams (2003)

21 Grams is a complex drama that interweaves the lives of three individuals—a professor (Sean Penn), a reformed ex-convict (Benicio del Toro), and a grieving mother (Naomi Watts)—whose paths cross in the wake of a tragic accident. The film's nonlinear structure highlights the fragility of life and the weight of personal loss.

Iñárritu masterfully explores themes of fate, redemption, and the human capacity for both love and grief. The title refers to the supposed weight of the human soul, suggesting that every life is defined by the experiences that shape it. This thought-provoking narrative prompts viewers to reflect on the interconnectedness of our lives and the profound impact of our choices.

4. Amores Perros (2000)

In Amores Perros, three stories are interlinked by a car accident in Mexico City, each revealing the raw realities of love, loss, and desperation. The film presents a gritty portrayal of life in urban Mexico, with characters whose lives are defined by their relationships with others and their circumstances.

Iñárritu's debut feature film showcases his talent for creating deeply emotional and socially relevant narratives. The film examines the complexities of love in its many forms—romantic, familial, and platonic—while also addressing themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the harshness of reality. The visceral storytelling and striking performances create an unforgettable cinematic experience that resonates with audiences.

3. Babel (2006)

Babel unfolds across three different continents, interconnecting the stories of several characters who are linked by a tragic incident involving a gun. The film stars Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett as a couple on vacation in Morocco, whose lives become entwined with those of a local boy and a Mexican nanny.

This film explores the themes of communication, cultural barriers, and the shared human experience. Iñárritu skillfully portrays how a single event can ripple across borders and cultures, affecting lives in unexpected ways. Through its intricate storytelling and powerful performances, Babel emphasizes the importance of empathy and understanding in a fractured world, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

2. Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014)

In Birdman, Michael Keaton stars as Riggan Thomson, a washed-up actor known for his role as a superhero, who attempts to revive his career by directing a Broadway play. The film is presented as a single continuous shot, immersing viewers in Riggan's struggles with ego, identity, and the pursuit of artistic relevance.

This film is a brilliant commentary on fame, artistry, and the human condition. Iñárritu masterfully blends elements of surrealism and dark comedy, inviting audiences to reflect on the nature of success and the burdens of creative expression. The film's innovative cinematography, combined with Keaton's powerful performance, creates a thought-provoking exploration of the quest for meaning in an increasingly superficial world.

1. The Revenant (2015)

The Revenant follows the harrowing journey of frontiersman Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio), who is left for dead after a bear attack and must navigate the unforgiving wilderness to seek revenge on those who betrayed him. The film is notable for its stunning cinematography and immersive portrayal of survival against the odds.

This film is a visceral meditation on survival, vengeance, and the resilience of the human spirit. Iñárritu's breathtaking visuals and commitment to authenticity transport viewers into Glass' brutal journey, inviting them to experience the physical and emotional trials he endures. The Revenant is not only a gripping tale of survival but also a profound exploration of man's relationship with nature and the consequences of his actions, cementing Iñárritu's status as a masterful storyteller.

And that's all for today! Alejandro González Iñárritu's films stand as a testament to his extraordinary vision and storytelling prowess. Each of these works reflects his ability to tackle complex themes while immersing audiences in richly crafted narratives. Iñárritu's films are more than just cinematic experiences; they provoke thought, evoke emotion, and leave an indelible mark on viewers. As he continues to push the boundaries of storytelling, Iñárritu's legacy as one of the most innovative directors in contemporary cinema remains firmly established.

Now we would love to hear about your experiences with Alejandro González Iñárritu's work! Which of his films do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? We can't wait to read your thoughts in the comments!