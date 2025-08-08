The best of Agatha Christie: Five adaptations every Agatha Christie fan should watch

HQ

Agatha Christie, the undisputed Queen of Crime, has sold more books than any other writer in history: over two billion copies. With sixty-six detective novels and one hundred and fifty-three short stories gathered in various collections, along with a few other works, her mysteries, filled with clever twists, memorable characters, and those oh-so-satisfying moments when everything clicks into place, have kept us hooked for decades.

So it's no wonder that her stories have made for some truly brilliant adaptations. As a lifelong Agatha Christie fan, I've enjoyed many of these (some more than once), so I thought I'd share my favorites. If you're new to Agatha Christie's world, any of these will make a fantastic introduction to the Queen of Crime herself. So let's not waste any more time. Gamereactor invites you to explore what we consider to be the best of Agatha Christie's adaptations.

5. And Then There Were None (1945)

And Then There Were None (1945).

And Then There Were None (2015).

Starting off with a classic. And Then There Were None is based on Christie's best-selling novel, where ten strangers are invited to a remote island and mysteriously start dying one by one. It's the ultimate "whodunit" as the survivors try to figure out who the murderer is before they're all gone. The 1945 adaptation is wonderfully atmospheric, really nailing that sense of paranoia and claustrophobia. Plus, the performances are spot on, especially for a film of its time. It might feel a little old-school, but there's a reason it's still so revered. Aside from this film, the 2015 BBC miniseries is an excellent update: darker, moodier, and much more faithful to the book's grimmer ending. If you want something with a bit more psychological intensity, definitely check that one out too.

4. Death on the Nile (1978)

Death on the Nile (1978).

Death on the Nile (2022).

Coming in at number four is Death on the Nile. Set against the stunning backdrop of an Egyptian river cruise, this one has everything you'd expect from a Christie story: a glamorous setting, a wealthy victim, and of course, Poirot using his "little grey cells" to solve the case. Peter Ustinov plays Poirot with a charmingly laid-back style, which may not be to everyone's taste, but I found it fun and fitting for this grand, sun-soaked mystery. Plus, the star-studded cast (Bette Davis, Mia Farrow) makes it a real treat. Aside from this film, Kenneth Branagh's 2022 version is visually breathtaking with its sweeping shots of Egypt, though opinions are divided on how it measures up. For me, Ustinov's take still wins in terms of charm. That said, Branagh's film is definitely worth a watch.

3. Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Murder on the Orient Express (1974).

Murder on the Orient Express (2017).

Now, this is the Poirot movie. Albert Finney dons the famous mustache for this 1974 adaptation, and it's a brilliant, stylish ride from start to finish. The plot is classic: a murder occurs on a lavish train ride, and Poirot has to piece together the puzzle while everyone else becomes a suspect. The ensemble cast is absolutely legendary, Lauren Bacall, Sean Connery, Ingrid Bergman (who won an Oscar for her role), and the film's period feel is beautifully captured. It's pure Christie escapism at its finest. And you can also check out the 2017 remake with Kenneth Branagh as Poirot. It's fun and flashy, but I have to admit, Finney's Poirot holds a special place in my heart. And the original cast is simply unbeatable.

2. Witness for the Prosecution (1957)

Witness for the Prosecution (1957).

This one might surprise some, but trust me, Witness for the Prosecution deserves its spot. Directed by the great Billy Wilder, this courtroom drama is full of twists and turns, keeping you guessing until the very last scene. Charles Laughton plays the witty and sharp-tongued defense lawyer, and the performances (Marlene Dietrich is mesmerizing) are top-notch. It's not your typical murder mystery, it's more about the trial and the unfolding surprises, but that's what makes it so gripping. Wilder's direction adds a touch of humor that lightens the tension in just the right way. What's particularly fascinating is how the film explores themes of justice and morality, forcing us to question the reliability of both witnesses and the legal system itself. Each character's motivations are expertly crafted, making it difficult to discern the truth amidst the deception. In the end, you'll find yourself not just entertained, but also pondering the complexities of human nature and the lengths one might go to for love and survival.

1. Poirot (1989-2013)

Poirot (1989-2013).

Okay, this one's a bit of a cheat, since we are talking mostly about movies, but there's no way I could leave David Suchet's Poirot off the top spot. For me, this series is the definitive adaptation of Agatha Christie's work. David Suchet is Hercule Poirot: every little detail, from his mannerisms to his obsessive perfectionism, is spot on. The series covers nearly all of Poirot's cases, from the famous ones like Murder on the Orient Express to lesser-known gems. The production quality is consistently high, and the supporting cast, including Poirot's trusty friends Captain Hastings and Chief Inspector Japp, make it even more enjoyable. It's the perfect way to experience Christie's work. And a special mention goes to Miss Marple (2004-2013). While this series may not be quite as good as Poirot's series, it's a fantastic continuation if you've already enjoyed the Poirot series and are craving something similar. With her cozy village setting and knack for solving crimes, she adds a different flavor to Christie's universe that is equally captivating. So, if you're a fan of mysteries, don't forget to check out the adventures of Miss Marple as well.

So there you have it! My personal top five Agatha Christie adaptations. I know there are so many more out there (over 200), but these are the ones that really stuck with me. I came this close to including several other fantastic adaptations, but in the end, these five are the ones I go back to time and time again.

And if you're new to Christie's world, any of these will make a fantastic introduction to the Queen of Crime herself. Now we would love to hear about your experiences with Agatha Christie's adaptations. Which do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? We can't wait to see your picks in the comments!