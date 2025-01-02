The Best Movies of 2024

HQ

(05) Love Lies Bleeding

Sometimes it's nice to have a film that just dares to be itself, and Saint Maud director Rose Glass' latest cinematic experiment Love Lies Bleeding was just the refreshing kick we needed in this lean year for cinema. Like Kristen Stewart's character, we fell head over heels for the film's veiny muscle, which took one twisted turn after another with confidence, offering a dripping, sweaty revenge thriller that blended the Coen brothers' hard-boiled tone, drive, excessive violence and a heavy dose of steroids. A raw, surreal beast we couldn't take our eyes off and which had a nervy, nail-biting pulse behind its hypnotic surface. Love Lies Bleeding was, in other words, a feverish femme fatale dream that we felt had all the potential to become a future cult classic.

(04) Civil War

When Alex Garland announced to the world press before the cinema premiere of the war film Civil War that he was retiring as a director with this film and only intended to continue as a screenwriter, many of us began a kind of sombre mourning process. This is because Garland has proved with Ex Machina and this one that he is not only technically skilled and clever in his storytelling but also absolutely brilliant at credibly intense characterisations and gripping dramaturgy.

(03) The Substance

With The Substance, Coralie Fargeat took us on a dizzying journey that not only captured us with its visual splendour but also dared to tell a story that went straight to the soul. A nod to the beauty industry and Hollywood that surprised us time and time again and held us in its iron grip. We loved how the subtle nuances of the script never detracted from the intelligence of the audience, not to mention how the unpredictable twists and turns kept us on the edge of our seats from the first scene to the last. But what really elevated The Substance was the fact that the extra meaty laughter-inducing body horror fest felt almost as good as The Fly or Re-Animator.

(02) The Wild Robot

After the first trailer had appeared, several of us on the editorial team dismissed Lilo & Stick man Chris Sander's new film, calling it a seemingly idea-poor Iron Giant copy. Nothing could have been more wrong. The Wild Robot not only stood on its own two feet, it was drenched in balanced, emotionally measured and tear-jerking storytelling, strong characters, successful humour and phenomenally gorgeous aesthetics.

(01) Dune: Part Two

It's fair to say that Denis Villeneuve has made the impossible possible again, and we don't just mean that he managed to adapt an incredibly complex novel to film; he managed to make going to the cinema more relevant than ever. When was the last time we had such a good time at the cinema, really? We were completely taken by our second Dune visit, because we still haven't been able to let go of Arrakis since its premiere. Like a spice-soaked dream, we remembered the desert planet as if we were there ourselves, riding Shai-Hulud, fighting with the oppressed Fremen and witnessing a messiah figure come to life. While many other studios tried to emulate tired film recipes, Villeneuve went his own way with a confident science fiction with dignity, translating Frank Herbert's gritty dystopia with accuracy and a deep understanding of the author's philosophy. We could have let the editorial staff's biggest Dune fanatic André write column after column about Dune's true greatness, but suffice to say that the title of best film of the year was more than well deserved. Big films don't get any better than this.