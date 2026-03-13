The Best Lush Products

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As a self-declared Lush expert, I have tried and tested practically every product that they have to offer. I have compiled a few of my favourites into this article that I think are definitely worth your money.

Scrubee - £10.00

This honey-infused shower scrub is made from almonds and shea butter, leaving the skin soft and supple after use. The ground almonds are really the star of the show here and provide the perfect amount of grit in order to scrub the dead skin cells, leaving a clean and soft feel after use. I like to use the Scrubee three times a week, just enough so that I don't damage the skin barrier.

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Sticky Dates Shower Gel - £8.50, £18.00, £27.00

A cult classic. Starting out as a limited edition drop to becoming the most well known Lush product, the sticky dates shower gel delivers a long lasting scent of caramel and syrupy goodness leaving you good enough to eat.

Rose Jam Body Spray and Sticky Dates Body Spray - £28.00 to £35.00

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Lush's body sprays are an underrated gem and always get me the most compliments. Rose Jam holds floral, sweet notes, similar to a Turkish Delight whereas Sticky Dates pushes gourmand to the next level, think sticky toffee puddings and spicy treats. When paired with their respective shower gels, these products have a strong scent life (over 5 hours at least.) For only £30 each, they are not to be sniffed at.

Honey, Beeswax and Almond Oil Cleanser - £17.00

In my Winter Skin Recommendations article, I mentioned that this cleanser had single handedly changed my routine. It's calming and lightly honey scented whilst being creamy and easy to swipe over skin, leaving a soft and clean feel after removing makeup or just washing away the day. This cleanser is definitely on my re-purchase list.

Yummy Custard Body Wash - Limited Edition - £9.00

A yearly Mother's Day release that long time lush fans eagerly await for. Yummy Custard body wash is exactly what it says on the tin. This thick, almost moisturiser-like body wash comes inside a pot! Scoop out and lather up to leave yourself smelling like a delicious vanilla desert. Lush itself states "Our not-so-secret recipe for soft, deliciously-scented skin even smells nearly good enough to eat (but please don't)."