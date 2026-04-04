The best gaming protagonists of the 2020s (so far)

HQ

When you look at what makes a great game, the world, gameplay mechanics, graphics, and storylines all have a part to play, but it all feels like it comes together when the protagonist - the character at the centre of the entire experience - feels fleshed out and alive. We've had some stand-out games in the 2020s so far, with some equally impressive protagonists at their core. So, let's list some of them, shall we?

This list only covers characters that first appeared in video game form in the 2020s. Sorry, Cal Kestis, grown-up Kratos, Aloy, and Henry of Skalitz, you won't be included here, despite being great characters in your own right.

The Dark Urge - Baldur's Gate III

This is an ad:

It might feel a bit cheap to put in a character that the player has so much control of in a spot on this list, but compared with the true blank slate of the Adventurer or Tav, the Dark Urge/Durge is a more well-rounded, detailed character, complete with a dark backstory, and deep connections to the world and antagonists. Once you've played as a Dark Urge, it's really hard to go back, and a lot of that is due to the pre-defined story you inherit once you start creating this character. You can make the Dark Urge look how you like, and be as evil or redeemable as you wish, but once you've wrapped the campaign in Baldur's Gate III, a big part of why you'll remember it is those character-specific scenes you get as the Durge. It feels like it should be up there with the greatest creatable characters of BioWare's age, as it really lets you leave your own imprint on the world, while being an established part of it.

Andreas Maler - Pentiment

Another character that the player gets a fair bit of influence over, Andreas Maler still stands head and shoulders above most characters you'll meet in an RPG or within a video game for that matter. He is the centrepiece of Pentiment, a perfect vessel for the player to experience the world through, as the small town of Tassing is as new to him as it is to us. Learning about the town's people, the wider implications of advancements in technology and society on 16th century Germany, as well as solving some tricky murders, it all boils together to create a story you won't soon forget, one lead by a character that comes across as one of the most three-dimensional people the RPG experts at Obsidian have ever crafted.

Jin Sakai - Ghost of Tsushima

I like Atsu, I do, but the man who kicked off all this ghost business is hard to top. Jin Sakai's story of revenge is one we've seen a lot in games before, if you reduce the tale to its most basic level. However, following Jin across Japan as he has to abandon who he was to become something else for the sake of his people and his country. Jin comes across early on like quite a bland, fairly regular badass hero, but as you spend more hours exploring the story as him, you peel back the layers of his character and find something incredibly compelling within. There's a reason so many fans wanted him back for the sequel, and it's not just sexism.

Saga Anderson - Alan Wake 2

This is an ad:

It's difficult to be the new guy or gal in a pre-established world and setting. Even if the last Alan Wake game had arrived over a decade before the sequel rocked up, the game is still named after the fictional author, and so there was the fear that Saga might be an unwelcome addition. Those who've played the game know this couldn't be further from the truth. Saga's involvement in the story of Alan Wake 2 not only feels necessary, but welcome. Over the course of the narrative, we learn more about Saga, who has to adapt quickly to being thrown into the depths of a supernatural story that certainly feels above her paygrade. By the end, though, we see she's got a handle on the tale just as much as Alan, leading to her being the one to determine it all.

Astro Bot - Astro Bot

Where the other entries on this list so far have been judged by their use as compelling narrative tools, Astro Bot makes his entry here for being one of the first successful new mascot creations in games in some time. Astro Bot feels like he's always been here, but doesn't show any sign of rust or aging just yet. He's an adorable, friendly companion who also just so happens to be the main character in one of the best 3D platformers ever. Go figure. Astro Bot's adventures keep impressing us each time they arrive on our screens, and even if the next time we see him doesn't blow us away, it's impossible to think of a future where we don't love this character design.

Will - Metaphor: ReFantazio

You can name this guy whatever you like, but the canon name is Will, at least in the English localisation, and that's what we're sticking with. Just losing out to Astro Bot at the 2024 Game Awards, Metaphor: ReFantazio proved an excellent RPG, and a lovely fantasy accompaniment to Atlus' beloved Persona franchise. Fiercely loyal, always willing to go the extra mile, and sometimes innocent to a fault, Will felt less of a blank slate or generic hero than a lot of his JRPG counterparts. He's still got elements of those characters, and yet his unique backstory and outlook on life and the events of Metaphor: ReFantazio kept me interested for the dozens of hours the game packs into its main story. As always, the side characters helped a lot, but I didn't wish I was playing as any one of them instead of Will.

Grace Ashcroft - Resident Evil Requiem

A very recent, very deserving entrant on this list, Grace Ashcroft effortlessly slid into the Resident Evil franchise like an old pair of gloves. It was tempting to put the aging badass version of Leon Kennedy on here, and while he's certainly a big part of what makes Resident Evil Requiem great, the game wouldn't be as outstanding as it is without Grace. A great performance from Angela Sant'Albano brings Grace to life, first showing her dealing with the understandable fear and terror you'd certainly experience if you found yourself in a Resident Evil scenario. Then, as she adapts alongside the story of the game, we get to see Grace's arc complete. Here's hoping this isn't the last we see of her in Resident Evil, though, as she's already proven a hit with fans.

Mae and Cody - It Takes Two

Hazelight Studios deliver co-op magic, that much is clear, but the developer's narratives are sometimes a bit predictable. There's nothing wrong with that. Not every game needs an Oscar-winning script, and even if It Takes Two has perhaps the most predictable story of all, it's still thoroughly enjoyable thanks to the humans turned into dolls we get to play as. Mae and Cody aren't afraid to annoy you a little bit in the game, and yet they remain a wholesome, likeable couple even when they're fighting at their fiercest. We might not be building a franchise around them, especially not as the It Takes Two film seems on hold, but they're memorable enough to stick around.

Melinoë - Hades II

Zagreus or Melinoë, honestly you could put either of Hades' trouble-making children on this spot, but recency bias pushes me more towards the goddess of nightmares and madness. Zagreus is an instantly likeable protagonist, but you could argue his stakes feel quite low, whereas Melinoë has to deal with a lot more. There's a lot of pressure on her shoulders to introduce the player to this new, darker narrative, and try to be the anchor point when we find ourselves no longer able to chat with the people we know and love from the first game. Supergiant did incredible work making both protagonists very likeable, but I found myself rooting more strongly for Melinoë throughout my time with the sequel.

Maelle - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Another relatively recent addition, but we are talking about the games from the last five and a bit years here. If you've not played Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, or even if you've not reached the credits yet, you might think Gustave or Verso are the game's protagonists. If you've got through the whole thing, though, you'll know Maelle is our real main character. And what a character she is. We won't go into detailed spoilers here, but the twists and turns of the main story all revolve around Maelle, and by the end I was so embroiled with her journey that I chose the ending I knew came across as the "worse" ending purely because I believed it fitted her character arc better. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 may be all about those who come after, but I don't envy whoever has to follow the work of Jennifer Svedberg-Yen and Jennifer English in bringing this character to life.

V - Cyberpunk 2077

I'll tell you a little secret to end this list: I loved Cyberpunk 2077 when it came out. Sure, it was buggy. Sure, it might not have had the complete open-world freedoms of a sandbox experience like GTA, but the bones it showed were incredibly strong. CD Projekt Red had once more wowed with its character and narrative work, with V at the centre. V can be a multitude of different characters in Cyberpunk 2077, but the magic comes from them all feeling valid and deeply enjoyable. Whether you play as Valerie or Vincent, whether you're a Corpo or Nomad, V feels like a near-perfect protagonist, because while you as the player feel free to determine big moments and background details for them, you also get the sense this is a pre-defined character you're stepping into. They have an active part in the world, rather than just having the world happen around them. That is what takes a protagonist to the next level, and it's what CD Projekt Red achieved in Cyberpunk 2077, right from the start.