The best films of 2025

5. Weapons

Zach Cregger proved to be a hit with Barbarian, so he had the odds stacked against him when he took on another horror film. Expectations were obviously sky high, and there was always the risk that it would just be another in a long line of films that tried too hard. But Weapons delivered, and hit hard. It demands your attention, patience, and, yes, your total presence, if you really want to appreciate it.

The premise is seemingly simple: a small community, an inexplicable disappearance and a creeping unease that simmers just below the surface. Cregger once again achieves a lot with few resources and refuses to provide clear answers. Weapons has no problem leaving you groping in the dark. It's often uncomfortable, at times confusing, but also completely impossible to look away from. It's far from a traditional horror film and relies entirely on atmosphere rather than jump scares. Instead, guilt, paranoia, and fear are on the menu, along with that slowly creeping feeling that something is fundamentally wrong. Weapons is a divisive film, but it's definitely one that will be talked about collectively for a long time to come, at least until the next Cregger project.

4. Sinners

This is Ryan Coogler at his best. Completely uncompromising and uncomfortably believable, it's on the surface a vampire film but, in all honesty, uses the genre more as a tool to convey something greater.

Coogler has created a visually powerful 1930s world where classic tropes are used more as an uncomfortable metaphor for structural oppression than a traditional threat. Coogler's understated direction and consistently strong acting, especially Michael B. Jordan in his dual role as the Smoke-Stack twins, make every scene feel like a powder keg waiting to explode. The connection between the vampire myth and the historical roots of blues music as devil's music is an exceptionally brilliant move. The film's final climax is as bloody as it is inevitable. Sinners knows what it wants to say and does so without shame or hesitation. It's dirty, stressful, and deeply human, with just the right amount of darkness.

3. Nuremberg

Historical dramas are always a balancing act between education and pure preaching, even more so when it comes to something as sensitive as one of Nazi Germany's worst criminals. With Nuremberg, James Vanderbilt not only manages to balance this perfectly, but also to build something uniquely rare.

Here, the focus is less on the big, well-known quotes and more on the processes; how justice is constructed, questioned, and sometimes even compromised. It's a chilling, methodical, and deeply captivating story of psychological power struggles, ideological friction, and moral discomfort. What does responsibility mean in a systematically evil machine? Is obedience a trap, and is justice even possible in the shadow of such horror? These are just some of the many questions that Nuremberg dares to ask as Russell Crowe, in one of the most powerful roles of his career, takes on the portrayal of Hermann Göring. It's restrained and intense, with historical guilt hanging over everything like a heavy, wet blanket. Nuremberg is austere and almost clinical, which only reinforces its unbearably dark theme, and it's by no means a film to be enjoyed. Instead, it engages on a deeply intellectual level and is the definition of adult cinema. For those interested in history, it doesn't get much better than this.

2. No Other Choice

Park Chan-wook was late to the party, but with No Other Choice, the South Korean auteur treats us to another phenomenal work. It's a film as human as it is playfully uncomfortable, where pressure - economic, social, and existential - takes centre stage. No Other Choice never judges, but allows violence and betrayal to play out, often with a camera that lingers uncomfortably, giving the viewer time to contemplate the madness unfolding before our eyes.

The film is ice-cold in its view of humanity, filled with uncomfortable truths and parallels to our real society. As expected, the acting is top-notch, where everything is about calculated precision and restraint. Yoo Man-su's journey into darkness and the slow depletion of his humanity is as suffocating as it is mesmerising. It's a film that stays with you for a long time, gnawing away and refusing to let go. Relentless and top class.

1. One Battle After Another

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another is the obvious number one film of the year, a film that feels both monumental and intimate at the same time. It moves between generations, conflicts, and ideologies, a dizzying epic filled with small stories projected through Anderson's unique lens. A story about parents and children, about inheritance, responsibility, and what it actually means to carry on a struggle when the world seems to be going backwards.

The film borrows loosely from Thomas Pynchon's Vineland, but is far from a straightforward adaptation. Rather, Anderson uses the material as a springboard for something bigger and more timeless. A near-revolutionary manifesto that paradoxically ends up in something as gentle as love. The cast is insanely strong. Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn are stable anchors, but it's Teyana Taylor who completely steals the film, as a charismatic leader with as much rage as tenderness. One Battle After Another distils ten years of anxiety, anger, and absurdity into a simple but powerful insight, because no matter how hopeless the situation may be, love and the future are always worth fighting for.