The best Club World Cup matches grom Group Stage matchday 1 you can't miss

After the first opening days of the FIFA Club World Cup, the group stage continues until Wednesday, June 17, for matchday 1 out of 3 in the Group Stage. Some European heave-hitters have already debuted, with different results: Bayern thrashed Auckland City FC 10-0 (a team ranked 5,074th in Opta Power Rankings, beyond fourth division German sides, despite being 13 times OFC Champions League winners), while Atlético de Madrid couldn't match Champions League winners PSG.

What other games should you watch? The first matchday in Grop Stage lasts until Wednesday (although some matches will take place at Thursday in European time). The competition returns tonight with Chelsea vs. Los Angeles FC. Here's a list of other Group Stage games with European teams:

Group Stage Matchday 1

Monday, June 16



Group C: Chelsea vs LAFC - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Group D: Boca Juniors vs Benfica - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST



Tuesday, June 17



Group F: Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Wednesday, June 18



Group E: Monterrey vs Inter Milan - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Group G: Manchester City vs Wydad AC - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Group H: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Group H: Pachuca vs FC Salzburg - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST



Thursday, June 19



Group G: Al Ain vs Juventus - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Remember that you can watch the entire Club World Cup schedule here, until the final on Sunday July 13.