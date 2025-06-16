English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Sports

The best Club World Cup matches grom Group Stage matchday 1 you can't miss

Real Madrid, Manchester City, Inter Milan or Juventus will play their debut games in the coming days.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After the first opening days of the FIFA Club World Cup, the group stage continues until Wednesday, June 17, for matchday 1 out of 3 in the Group Stage. Some European heave-hitters have already debuted, with different results: Bayern thrashed Auckland City FC 10-0 (a team ranked 5,074th in Opta Power Rankings, beyond fourth division German sides, despite being 13 times OFC Champions League winners), while Atlético de Madrid couldn't match Champions League winners PSG.

What other games should you watch? The first matchday in Grop Stage lasts until Wednesday (although some matches will take place at Thursday in European time). The competition returns tonight with Chelsea vs. Los Angeles FC. Here's a list of other Group Stage games with European teams:

Group Stage Matchday 1

Monday, June 16



  • Group C: Chelsea vs LAFC - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Group D: Boca Juniors vs Benfica - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST

Tuesday, June 17



  • Group F: Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

Wednesday, June 18



  • Group E: Monterrey vs Inter Milan - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Group G: Manchester City vs Wydad AC - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Group H: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Group H: Pachuca vs FC Salzburg - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST

Thursday, June 19



  • Group G: Al Ain vs Juventus - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

Remember that you can watch the entire Club World Cup schedule here, until the final on Sunday July 13.

The best Club World Cup matches grom Group Stage matchday 1 you can't miss
FIFA

This post is tagged as:

SportsfootballFIFA Club World Cup


Loading next content