English
Follow us
Gamereactor
lifestyle
The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The best character from The Fantastic Four: First Steps now has his own backpack

Take H.E.R.B.I.E. with you wherever you go.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Loungefly has launched a new backpack featuring the adorable robot H.E.R.B.I.E. from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The lovable companion to the Reed family in their daily lives might not be the most capable combatant, but his cooking skills are second to none, and looking at his bright, robotic eyes, you'd just want to keep him forever.

The new mini-backpack is designed to be a companion for daily activities. Featuring faux leather with a metallic gloss to give the H.E.R.B.I.E. backpack a robotic feel, it is 9-inches wide, 10.5-inches high, and 4.5-inches in depth.

As well as the outside of the backpack looking like a mini H.E.R.B.I.E., you'll never forget who your accessory is based on as the interior lining is full of pictures of the robot with his name beside him. The mini backpack is available now, at a cost of $80 from the Loungefly store.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps
This is an ad:

Related texts

0
The Fantastic Four: First StepsScore

The Fantastic Four: First Steps
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by André Lamartine

The Fantastic Four is here... Will Marvel's retro-futuristic film adventure break the Fantastic Four curse? We share our thoughts in this hot-off-the-press review...



Loading next content