The best character from The Fantastic Four: First Steps now has his own backpack

Loungefly has launched a new backpack featuring the adorable robot H.E.R.B.I.E. from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The lovable companion to the Reed family in their daily lives might not be the most capable combatant, but his cooking skills are second to none, and looking at his bright, robotic eyes, you'd just want to keep him forever.

The new mini-backpack is designed to be a companion for daily activities. Featuring faux leather with a metallic gloss to give the H.E.R.B.I.E. backpack a robotic feel, it is 9-inches wide, 10.5-inches high, and 4.5-inches in depth.

As well as the outside of the backpack looking like a mini H.E.R.B.I.E., you'll never forget who your accessory is based on as the interior lining is full of pictures of the robot with his name beside him. The mini backpack is available now, at a cost of $80 from the Loungefly store.

