The best Borderlands 2 DLC is free to keep on Steam

HQ

While it has been over a decade since its release, and there have been a few solid entries in the franchise since, it has seemed like a lot of Borderlands is chasing the glory of the second game. Handsome Jack is the best villain in the franchise, but beyond him there were also some excellent DLCs added to Borderlands 2 as well.

Perhaps the king of all those DLCs was Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep. Transporting the players into a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired adventure where Tiny Tina essentially has control over the world, the fantasy spin-off proved to be so popular it spawned Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

If you've not yet managed to play Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep, you can get the game for free right now on Steam by adding it to your account. This offer runs until the 23rd of March, so you've got a bit of time before it runs out.

