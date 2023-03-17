Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Borderlands 2

The best Borderlands 2 DLC is free to keep on Steam

Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep can be played as a standalone game even if you don't own the original.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While it has been over a decade since its release, and there have been a few solid entries in the franchise since, it has seemed like a lot of Borderlands is chasing the glory of the second game. Handsome Jack is the best villain in the franchise, but beyond him there were also some excellent DLCs added to Borderlands 2 as well.

Perhaps the king of all those DLCs was Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep. Transporting the players into a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired adventure where Tiny Tina essentially has control over the world, the fantasy spin-off proved to be so popular it spawned Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

If you've not yet managed to play Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep, you can get the game for free right now on Steam by adding it to your account. This offer runs until the 23rd of March, so you've got a bit of time before it runs out.

Will you be playing Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep?

Borderlands 2

Related texts

0
Mr.Torgue's Campaign of CarnageScore

Mr.Torgue's Campaign of Carnage
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

"It's well worth paying a visit as Gearbox continue to prove that they best understand how DLC should look, work and cost."

1
Borderlands 2Score

Borderlands 2
REVIEW. Written by Gillen McAllister

"It's rare for drudgery to set in. And for a game of this size and style, what's even more surprising is that the word 'grind' never enters the lexicon."



Loading next content