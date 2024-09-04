LIVE
      The best Batmobile is being brickified

      The famed vehicle of Adam West's caped crusader is getting the Lego treatment.

      HQ

      There are already a lot of Lego Batmobiles available to pick up. You can get Michael Keaton's Batmobile, Christian Bale's Tumbler, The Animated Series model, and soon also Adam West's iconic vehicle.

      A The Classic TV Series Batmobile has been announced with this being a 1,822 piece set that is made to resemble the 1966 car. It comes complete with a molded windshield, an openable trunk, a 1966-style Batman minifigure, and an information plate that explains more about the car.

      As it stands, the Batmobile is available for pre-order with plans to debut in full on October 1. It will sell for around $150.

