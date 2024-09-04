The best Batmobile is being brickified

HQ

There are already a lot of Lego Batmobiles available to pick up. You can get Michael Keaton's Batmobile, Christian Bale's Tumbler, The Animated Series model, and soon also Adam West's iconic vehicle.

A The Classic TV Series Batmobile has been announced with this being a 1,822 piece set that is made to resemble the 1966 car. It comes complete with a molded windshield, an openable trunk, a 1966-style Batman minifigure, and an information plate that explains more about the car.

As it stands, the Batmobile is available for pre-order with plans to debut in full on October 1. It will sell for around $150.

