The best and strangest things about Japan: A personal summary

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It wasn't my inaugural visit to the country, but it was my first in 18 years and also the only time I'd actually had space to explore Japan. Visiting Japan and the US are actually rather similar in an almost surreal way: you think you know it all, have seen it all, and then suddenly find yourself caught in the middle of the perception you've been carrying around for years, and perhaps even decades. Otherwise, the two countries couldn't be more different, for better or for worse.

I've already told you about my visits to the Nintendo Museum and Super Nintendo World in separate articles after spending two weeks on holiday in Japan during the second half of June. Both left me wanting more, and I can highly recommend you check them out (something I'll tell you more about in the respective articles), but during my time in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto, I naturally also took the opportunity to do loads of other geeky stuff.

Brace yourself. Here come some random impressions from Japan. // Jonas Mäki

Gamereactor doesn't usually feature any travel reports, but since Gamereactor is, after all, a gaming site, I thought there must surely be several of you who've dreamt of a trip to Japan, or are simply curious to find out whether many of your dreams, expectations, and preconceptions about the country actually hold true. I'm writing this fully aware that many of you have already visited Japan more often than I have, and I'm certainly no expert, but hopefully my impressions and reflections will entertain you and perhaps be of some help all the same.

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Having said that, here's a somewhat disjointed article covering the things I experienced over there, with the focus entirely on what I found fun, whilst the Nintendo Museum and Super Nintendo World are covered in separate articles. I'm not aiming to offer any comprehensive impressions or a complete review, just a bit of fun.

Akihabara (Tokyo)

I visited Akihabara back in 2008 and had been longing to go back. However, many people online have complained that "Akiba" has changed for the worse and that old cult haunts like Sega's arcade and the Super Potato shop have largely become a run-down and exorbitantly expensive museum. And sure enough, it's clear that Akihabara no longer has the same underground vibe with obscure hentai shops in the backstreets, and there's definitely not much second-hand stuff that feels good value for money, but what a wonderful place it still is. Akiba exudes otaku culture, and seeing all the figurine shops, spectacular games shops, arcades, and cosplayers wandering about warms my gamer heart right through.

Pick up something tasty to eat on the Shinkansen. You can get from Tokyo to Kyoto and Osaka in two hours. // Jonas Mäki

Public transport

Getting around Tokyo and Osaka couldn't be easier. Get a Suica card (Tokyo) or Icoca (Osaka), either digital or physical, and you're ready for adventure. They work on buses, trains, vending machines, and in many shops. Tap your card when you get on and off, and the correct amount will be deducted. Everything is clearly signposted, and AI or Google Maps will smoothly tell you exactly which station and line to take.

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Animal Café

You've probably seen these online or heard about them. It's up to you, but animal lovers should definitely give them a miss. There are a few isolated establishments that focus on rehoming, but organisations such as WWF Japan and Wild Welfare have repeatedly published reports on animals suffering mistreatment, with nocturnal animals like owls forced to stay awake during the day to entertain tourists, alongside living in tiny enclosures, and dealing with stress and anxiety. Just give these a wide berth, no matter how cute the capybaras may be.

Arcade halls

When I was in Japan in 2008, Sega's legendary arcade halls were still around. However, they were sold to Gigo some time ago and have largely been shut down. They're still around, though, far more frequently than in the West, and there are also plenty of less-than-ideal venues. Those really small, smoky arcades seem to have disappeared, but it's no trouble at all to pop in a 100-yen coin for some lavish arcade action and pretend it's still the 90s. Several of them also sell instant noodles and the like, so you can hang out there for ages.

Arcade culture has taken a knock, but there are still plenty of good Japanese arcades. // Jonas Mäki

Cars

As you probably know, they drive on the left in Japan, and I haven't hired a car so I don't really have any tips on that front. But I still want to mention the cars, because Japan's car fleet is entirely fossil-fuelled. And... as a Swede, it feels primitive. It smells of exhaust fumes in a way Swedish cities haven't for 10-15 years, and the traffic naturally makes more noise with fossil-fuelled engines. You can't help but feel the cars on the roads in Japan seem old in an otherwise high-tech country.

DesignLab Planets

Perhaps overhyped, but absolutely worth every single yen. This viral art exhibition is truly incredible. If I could recommend just one thing, it would be to save the water section (the exhibition is divided into three parts) for last, as it's by far the best. That way, your experience gets better and better as you go, rather than the other way round.

Donki

Also overhyped, and really it's just a Rusta on steroids. But Japanese goods are generally of very high quality, the prices are unbelievably low, the items are often unavailable anywhere else, and the most irritating yet wonderful dance band jingle imaginable is playing non-stop. A quintessentially Japanese and delightful experience that I really miss. Avoid the one in Shibuya, though, which is 90 per cent tourists (and an absurd number of self-proclaimed influencers), crowds, and sweat.

This is how happy you get in Dotonbori when you see all the familiar sights from the Yakuza/Like a Dragon games. // Jonas Mäki

Dotonbori

This is rather like Times Square in New York. As such, it's a tourist trap with higher prices. Regardless, it's a place where you can really feel the pulse of the city, and I'd therefore definitely recommend a long visit with plenty of walking. And if you've played Yakuza/Like a Dragon, this is the real-life inspiration for the games' Sotenbori, which means you'll recognise everything and can check out the iconic crab sign (and take a curious peek at the bridge to see if there really is an illegal fight club there).

Gatcha

We used to have a sort of gatcha in Sweden in the form of chewing gum vending machines. But the concept is huge in Japan and these are absolutely everywhere; there are plenty of shops dedicated entirely to gatchas. You can really win just about anything from them (the machines have themes), from miniature food dishes to manga figures, Nintendo key rings, sex-related items, items of clothing, and insect models. It's not that you need any of it, it's just fun; you can't help but try to win something you don't actually want.

Transparent umbrellas

If you grew up watching anime, you'll know transparent umbrellas are a thing in Japan. The first time it rains and you pop into the nearest konbini to buy a transparent umbrella for next to nothing and head out onto the street, I promise all anime fans will feel a bit like Emily in Paris. I actually brought the umbrella home as a lovely souvenir.

A photo from Harajuku, but it could just as easily have been Shibuya. It's too crowded and far too touristy, especially the latter. // Jonas Mäki

Harajuku

One of Tokyo's most hyped neighbourhoods, though I reckon you can visit it once and then give it a miss, unless you're specifically part of a younger crowd keen to meet lots of Westerners, don't mind the crowds, and are into cosplay and/or Japanese youth fashion.

Knives

I've always made do with average kitchen knives without any real knowledge of them, and have been willing to spend perhaps around £80 at most. Japanese knives, however, are next-level. I still don't know much about them, but they're a good half the price of those in the West, so make sure you treat yourself to a good one. They're so unbelievably beautiful and sharp that it's almost ridiculous.

Konbini

If you've never been to Japan, it's almost impossible to understand the konbini culture. Think of them as ordinary petrol stations, but without the petrol and car bits and bobs. A sort of mini-supermarket with a bit of everything, including food... but everything's of sky-high quality and dirt cheap. My favourite was the creamy Fami-Chiki from Family Mart, which is sold at the checkouts and is an incredibly tasty and handy snack after loooong walks. But everything from their smoothies (which you buy frozen and make yourself in vending machines) to rice balls (onigiri), and snacks is absolutely brilliant. Konbini not only lives up to the hype, but surpasses it.

Photos from Osaka, but Tokyo is just as stunning at night. // Jonas Mäki

Evening walks

Tokyo and Osaka are always spectacular, but when the lights come on, it's like being transported into Ghost in the Shell or Cyberpunk 2077. It's incredibly cool just to walk around and soak up the atmosphere.

Food

I probably don't need to tell you that Japanese food is delicious, given that it's often considered the world's best cuisine. So make sure you tuck into things like yakiniku, shabu shabu, tonkatsu, and other dishes as much as you can. So why am I mentioning this? Well, because I want to urge you not to listen to food influencers. There are so many recommendations with massive queues, but the food isn't any better (if anything, it's worse) than at any random place nearby. Ignore the viral stuff, just go for whatever looks good. The worst ramen I ate in Japan is at least as good as the best I've ever had in Sweden.

Mini-temples and bamboo

Walking in Japan is wonderful. Everything is very different from back home, but whilst the most famous places have their own charm and appeal, it's almost the little things I remember best. Walking through residential areas in the middle of the city and stumbling upon a small bamboo grove, coming across a beautiful temple right across the street from an arcade, or suddenly passing a Shinto shrine whilst looking for a good ramen spot. These experiences are everywhere, so treat yourself to them.

Wherever you go, you'll see small temples that pique your curiosity. // Jonas Mäki

Nintendo Store Osaka

There's a Nintendo Store in New York and one in Tokyo, but neither of them comes close to the Osaka behemoth. If you want to immerse yourself in wonderful Nintendo merchandise - from kettles to rain ponchos, Donkey Kong biscuits, Splatoon aprons, Zelda T-shirts, and Animal Crossing towels - this is the place to go.

Nipponbashi Denden Town

Osaka's equivalent of Akihabara. I hadn't been here before, but I wonder if this isn't even better, albeit a little smaller. The prices are better, it's easier to find second-hand goods, and it's not quite as crowded. A must for gamers.

Odaiba

An artificial island off the coast of Tokyo, featuring two shopping centres and plenty of futuristic architecture. If you like shopping, I definitely think you should go here. You'll find all the shops you could wish for, huge arcades, really good food, and quite simply, a brilliant big-city experience. One thing you won't get to see, however, is the 20-metre-tall Gundam statue, which is, unbelievably, being removed in August. I don't know if it'll be replaced with anything, but I really hope so, as being welcomed by a life-size Gundam felt quintessentially Japanese and cosy.

Is Odaiba worth a visit? If you like shopping and want a fairly modern experience, then yes. But the Gundam statue is due to be removed in the next few days, although it's likely to be replaced by something new. // Jonas Mäki

Bins

You've probably heard how difficult it is to find bins in Japan. Even though there's no litter to be seen anywhere (the only time I saw anyone throwing rubbish on the street, it was tourists), there are almost no bins. But the rumour is exaggerated. They definitely do exist, and although you might have to carry your rubbish around with you more than in the West, you can dispose of it at shopping centres, train stations, and so on.

Parco

A shopping centre in Shibuya (which I'll write more about further down). I just wanted to mention this because the sixth floor is packed with shops dedicated to things like Capcom, Godzilla, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Nintendo, Pokémon, Sega, and more. Wonderful shopping (although Nintendo does have a much better shop in Osaka, and the same goes for Capcom) that you mustn't miss.

Prices

The Japanese yen is ridiculously cheap. I'd heard before about how cheap things are for a Westerner in Japan, but hadn't really grasped the extent of it. I do now, and can tell you that prices for absolutely everything are so low you won't believe your eyes and will almost feel embarrassed when you pay. I'd go so far as to say restaurant meals are about half the price, and in some cases even less. Sure, the journey here costs a bit, but the cost of living in the country means that a holiday in Japan isn't any more expensive overall than other popular destinations.

There are Samurai Ninja Museums in both Kyoto and Tokyo. Don't miss them. // Jonas Mäki

Conveyor-belt sushi

You can find this in some places in the West too, but in Japan you'll find it everywhere, with both more interesting varieties and higher quality. Make sure to try things you've never tasted before. I had no idea sea urchin was so incredibly delicious.

Samurai Ninja Museum

A great tip I'd like to recommend in Asakusa, Tokyo. As well as a good historical overview with plenty to see, it also includes shuriken (throwing star) training. Did I, as a keen ninja enthusiast, buy one to take home? Perhaps...

Sanrio Café

As a 49-year-old bloke, I'm probably not the target audience for the bright pink and saccharine Hello Kitty and her gang, but who cares? I was with an eleven-year-old girl, and for her sake (though I won't pretend I wasn't curious myself), we booked a tea ceremony at the Sanrio Café in Harajuku. Unexpectedly good Hello Kitty-themed food awaited us, along with very tasty non-alcoholic drinks and some wild Sanrio shopping.

The Sega Store is considerably smaller than Nintendo's equivalents, and a bit too focused on modern gadgets. But... there are still plenty of great finds to be had, and the shop looks absolutely brilliant. // Jonas Mäki

Sega Store Tokyo

One of the places I'd been looking forward to visiting in Tokyo was the Sega Store. It's located in the aforementioned Parco. It's much smaller than the Nintendo store and, unfortunately, focuses a bit too much on modern Sega. I'd have loved to see more fun and stylish stuff from the Master System to Dreamcast era (although there is a little bit), but it's well worth a visit for fans of Atlus role-playing games, Yakuza/Like a Dragon, and Sonic. There's also some great Sega merchandise there; I bought a toiletries bag, a T-shirt, and a mug, amongst other things.

Shibuya

A place you absolutely must visit, but like Harajuku, I think once is enough. Shibuya smells bad, is crammed with tourists, the food is more expensive but of lower quality, and I find it rather stressful. You should definitely see the world-famous Shibuya Crossing, and there are fun things like the aforementioned Parco, but this is probably the district I like least in Tokyo out of those I've visited.

Street food

The food truck concept doesn't seem to have caught on in Japan, but there's still plenty of street food around, and much of it is incredibly tasty. Make sure you try all sorts of things, especially takoyaki (very common in Osaka).

Of course you should visit the temples, but try to go early or late. There are absolutely heaps of visitors and tourists at the biggest ones. // Jonas Mäki

Tax-free

Bring your passport with you when shopping in Japan, as you're often entitled to tax-free shopping. This means the already ridiculously low prices in Japan are slashed even further. Some places give you the money straight into your hand, others do it via an app, some via an email where you have to enter your card number for a refund, and still others via a special counter. However, you must not consume or use the tax-free goods during your stay in Japan, otherwise you will not be eligible. This is difficult to monitor, and the system will therefore change on 1 November. From then on, you'll receive all your tax-free refunds at the airport in a single transaction, and you may need to show the goods to confirm they are unused.

Temples

I would have liked to visit more temples and similar sites, and managed to see, amongst others, the magnificent Senso-ji and Zōjō-ji (with six shogun tombs) in Tokyo. The temples are well worth a visit as they are incredibly beautiful and steeped in history. Most of them, however, are reconstructions; Tokyo was essentially razed to the ground just like Berlin during the Second World War, which is worth bearing in mind. Also, make sure to visit early or late in the day, as there are an absurd number of tourists.

Tourists

Tourists, yes. It's obviously rather hypocritical to complain about them when you're one yourself, but personally I prefer to see a Japan that's at least a little more "Japanese" (this applies to visits to any country). In Tokyo, it's downright unbelievable in many places, such as Harajuku and Shibuya (where I genuinely believe there are more tourists than Japanese people on many streets). What's more, there are a surprising number of tourists who haven't bothered to check even the basic rules for Japan. People crowd into lifts, throw rubbish in the wrong places, make a racket on the underground and act out of line at sacred sites. Never be one of these; the Japanese are becoming increasingly impatient with tourists and are introducing stricter rules. We don't like it when people from abroad behave badly in our country, and the Japanese are no different in that respect.

You should give UFO Catchers a go, just for the experience and to have a chance of winning something really quirky and Japanese. // Jonas Mäki

Quiet Japanese

This is somewhat related to the above, but it's truly fascinating how quiet the Japanese are on the underground or, above all, in lifts. On the underground, you see people talking, but the volume is so low that you can't hear them, and in lifts it's dead quiet. It's pleasant and fascinating.

UFO-catchers

I'm also including timing games and ring toss games in this category, these being games where you have to use skill to try and win prizes. It's often difficult and the claws are almost unrealistically weak, which means it always looks like you're about to win, until you don't. Personally, I got hooked on the ring toss games where you have to try to get a ring over a hook, which earned me some prizes. Just like with the gachas mentioned above, it's too much fun and too Japanese to resist, and here too there are absolutely all sorts of prizes (no exaggeration; from juice to toilet paper, chips-shaped key rings, Sonic soft toys, and hentai figurines).

Uniqlo

I know Uniqlo is available here too, but the brand is Japanese and the range is far wider, the shops are bigger, and the prices are much lower. Make the most of the chance to buy loads of high-quality Japanese clothing, many with really cool and quintessentially Japanese designs. The flagship store is in Ginza, and is well worth the detour, and don't miss the sister chain, GU, either.

You really can't overstate just how big the vending machine culture is, and it's absolutely marvellous. // Jonas Mäki

Vending machines

Everyone surely knows that there are loads of vending machines in Japan, but even though you've heard this (or seen it for yourself - this was my second trip to Japan at the end of the day), it's impossible not to be amazed by the sheer number of them. It's practically impossible to be in a major city like Osaka, for example, without seeing several vending machines. And once again, high quality and at good prices, as well as zero vandalism, even on machines standing alone on deserted streets. In Europe, that would unfortunately have been impossible.

Wagyu/Kobe beef

This is advertised everywhere, and I got the feeling it means little to nothing these days. If you fancy trying wagyu or Kobe beef, do your research and choose good places. In Akihabara, I ate a dreadful wagyu sandwich, whilst in Osaka I had an absolutely heavenly yakiniku with top-class wagyu that clearly demonstrated just how superior this meat can be.

Honesty

What about Japanese honesty? Well, during my time in Japan, I saw people leaving their wallets, mobile phones, and handbags on a table whilst they went off to order food or buy a drink. At the first hotel we stayed at, I asked if there was luggage storage as we couldn't check in until 15:00 (it was 09:00 at the time), and there was. It turned out, however, they didn't lock the bags away; instead, they were left completely out in the open in reception, tucked away in a corner where the staff couldn't even see them, and there were already several other bags there. Anyone could have walked in and taken them.

On our last day, we were due to visit the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, but just an hour earlier I'd been out and bought a proper kitchen knife (see the bit about knives). I realised there were, as expected, guards at the gate and thought we wouldn't be allowed in. They checked through our belongings, noted the decidedly dangerous knife, but let us in with the warning that we weren't allowed to use the knife on the premises... So yes, Japan is still uniquely honest.

...and finally, we must mention the food once again. From simple convenience food to street food, treats, and ramen, right through to more upmarket fare. The standard is sky-high. Eat! Often and plenty. Calories don't count when you're abroad! // Jonas Mäki

I hope you enjoyed reading this; if you have any further questions, please ask and I'll try to answer them, and feel free to share your own tips.

Jonas Mäki