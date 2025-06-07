The Berlin Apartment comes to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in November

During the Wholesome Games Direct show, developer btf GmbH just revealed that it would be launching its upcoming project in November. Known as The Berlin Apartment, the game is a bit of a unicorn, as it's described as an experience that exists in "its own genre, with a very different atmosphere".

As for what the game is about, it revolves around a handyman who is taking on the task of refurbishing a dilapidated apartment located in the German city of Berlin. As the renovation work progresses, the story steadily unravels to reveal information about the apartment's former inhabitants, where each discovered relic leads to a conversation with the handyman's daughter about this glimpse into the past.

The Berlin Apartment will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and as for a firm release date, all that we have as of the moment is the window of November.