The benefits and perils of doing user research on games

It's easy to understand how small indie games sometimes turn out bad. Whether the concept is poorly explained or the game suffers from poor design, it's often partly due to the developer lacking the funds or time to do sufficient user research.

Which makes it all the more perplexing when larger games, backed by big-budget publishers, sometimes end up falling flat despite plenty of resources. Shouldn't they - with all their careful testing and continuous gathering of feedback - have been able to see it coming?

Earlier this year Gamereactor spoke with Jonathan Bonillasm, who works for Nordisk Games and has nearly ten years of experience doing user research. According to Bonillas, the most simple explanation for failed user reaearch is that sometimes the people in charge of the game refuse to read the writing on the wall:

"I do come across egotistic creative directors, and they don't want to believe the data. They are just completely against it and don't want to change anything. You try to build trust, you try to turn it around, but no matter what you do, they don't want to believe you or they want any relationship with user research.

Most of the time though, a game being a flop despite plenty of testing is not the fault of a single individual, but has to do with management issues, different creative visions or constraints in terms of time and money. Factors that can be hard to manage when dealing with large projects. And of course user research is not just some magic formula that makes every game better. The responses - whether qualitative or quantitative - still need to be sorted through, and the relevant changes must be implemented by the developer.

Jonathan Bonillas works for Nordisk Games, the owners of (among others) Supermassive Games.

Risk of leaks

For the team doing the actual user research, there are also many elements to consider, explains Bonillas. First of all, the testers must be properly briefed, as it doesn't help much if they provide feedback on the difficulty, if the developer was looking to improve the UI. Another important element is to build trust between the team doing user research and the developer, if the feedback and testing aren't done in-house. Lastly, it also helps to start early while changes can still be adopted with relative ease.

This opens up a new can of worms though. With early playtesting, details about the game might risk getting leaked, which can lead to problems down the road in terms of building hype or managing expectations.

"There are a lot of devs I worked with where they don't want to do user research because there is that fear [of leaks]. Honestly, that is a fear you really have to get over. You can ask yourself: 'What are we more afraid of? Are we afraid of the game getting leaked, or are we afraid of the game being bad?'" says Bonillas.

That being said, Bonillas calls leaks "an ever existing concern," and explains how steps are often taken in terms of having strict NDA's (Non Disclosure Agreements), putting phones in lockers during test-sessions and so on. But as he explains, few gamers are testing to cause problems, and during his nine year long career, he only ever had two instances of leaks emerging from user research.

Baldur's Gate III is perhaps the most prominent game to have launched in Early Access.

Early Access and creative control

During the last five or so years a new way of testing games has emerged that in some ways sidesteps both traditional user research and the risk of leaks. Early Access, which lets players buy an unfinished version of a game, can help finance the production and provide valuable feedback. But it's not exactly a bulletproof method.

"I think Early Access is a good way, if you don't have money for user research," says a laughing Bonillas. "But what is tough about Early Access, and the only real downfall, is that the feedback can come from all over. And it can be very muddled. Also somebody has to sort through all of that data. That is a lot of time and effort."

Early Access also points to some of the more broad concerns about user research in general. Might the developers risk losing creative control of their game if they constantly gain feedback? And will they have to pander to the audience?

Jonathan Bonillas explains that this is rarely the case as user research is often aimed at improving specific elements of the game, compared to more general market research that try to identify what is popular or trending at the moment. But, as he revealed with an anecdote, sometimes developers do take the feedback too much to heart, as one time a small studio, after being presented with user research, simply ditched their existing concept and came up with an entirely new game!

When feedback from fans and playtesters is ignored, the product rarely turns out great.

Saved by marketing

As a final question we asked Jonathan Bonillas whether he had ever worked on a project where all the user feedback was negative, but the game still managed to be well-received by the players. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he answered no, but he revealed that a game might still sometimes sell well, even if the feedback from playtesters have been mainly negative.

"There are games that I've worked on where we knew it was going to be bad, but the marketing is so good that they still sell five million units. Sometimes the company sees it as a relief. 'Great, we sold it, we got our money back, and made a little bit of profit. We knew it was going to be garbage, but at least we got our money back.' Sometimes that is the case, especially with the big budget titles. And that sucks, because it doesn't really motivate me," he explains laughing.