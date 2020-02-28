LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Dreams - Creation Tutorial
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Alien Hominid Invasion

The Behemoth shows off Alien Hominid Invasion's gameplay

The Behemoth recently showed fans what they can expect from the upcoming reimagining of Alien Hominid HD.

The co-op action game starring dainty, adorable yet deadly aliens ready to kick some serious ass, Alien Hominid Invasion is set to release for PC (via Steam, Switch and Xbox One at an unknown future date but it could be closer than we think. This simply due to the recent trailer that was just released showing off the game in action and, as per usual, The Behemoth seems to be offering joyous mayhem in colourful environments. Want to see some aliens doing an exceptional job of taking down presumably evil agents? Check the trailer out below.

Those of you who are at PAX East in Boston can play the game right now. The game will also be at EGX Rezzed.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Alien Hominid Invasion

Related texts



Loading next content