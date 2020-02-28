The Behemoth shows off Alien Hominid Invasion's gameplay

The co-op action game starring dainty, adorable yet deadly aliens ready to kick some serious ass, Alien Hominid Invasion is set to release for PC (via Steam, Switch and Xbox One at an unknown future date but it could be closer than we think. This simply due to the recent trailer that was just released showing off the game in action and, as per usual, The Behemoth seems to be offering joyous mayhem in colourful environments. Want to see some aliens doing an exceptional job of taking down presumably evil agents? Check the trailer out below.

Those of you who are at PAX East in Boston can play the game right now. The game will also be at EGX Rezzed.