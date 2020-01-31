The Behemoth announces Alien Hominid Invasion

The Behemoth, the developer known for its delightful humour in games such as Castle Crashers, BattleBlock Theater and Alien Hominid HD. The latter, as revealed by the developer itself just recently, will be getting a reimagined franchise friend in the newly announced Alien Hominid Invasion.

The reimagining of Alien Hominid HD is set to feature "new gameplay, progression, mechanics and so much more" and if you feel the urge to try the game out as fast as possible, the game will be playable at both PAX East and EGX Rezzed.

Interested in the game? Read more about it here or check the announcement trailer out below and as always when The Behemoth is involved, buckle your pants, because it's about to get wild.