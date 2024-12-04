The beginning of 2025 will be terrifying with Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4

HQ

The episodic first-person survival horror episodic adventure, Poppy Playtime accelerates its development. If we've already had a nightmarish start to the year 2024 thanks to the bad dreams that Catnip left us with in Chapter 3: "Deep Sleep", this time we'll go even deeper in the strange Playtime Co. toy factory when Experiment 1166 shows up.

This new villain, "affectionately" nicknamed Yarnaby, will be the player's next antagonist. At first glance he looks like a rag doll with a friendly, smiling face, but he soon reveals his true form, worthy of appearing in John Carpenter's The Thing.

It won't be long before we meet Yarnaby and other new characters (friend and foe) in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4, as MOB Entertaiment released a trailer stating that it will be released on Steam in January 2025. For now both the exact date and the unofficial title of Chapter 4 are unknown, but once released, we will only have a future Chapter 5 to know the true end of this story that has been scaring us on PC, consoles and mobile devices since 2021.

You can watch the trailer for Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 "Yarnaby" below.