The Beekeeper 2 is going ahead and Jason Statham will return for it

When The Beekeeper arrived at the start of 2024, it actually performed quite well in a ticket revenue sense and garnered a good reception from fans and critics alike. This has been enough to see production company Miramax decide to greenlight a sequel, a film that will see Jason Statham return as the character of Adam Clay.

As reported on by The Hollywood Reporter, The Beekeeper 2 will be produced and financed by Miramax, with Statham's production company Punch Palace Productions attached too. The aim is to film the sequel in the autumn, and the main difference between this film and its predecessor is that David Ayer won't be in the director's chair, as instead these duties are falling to Nobody 2's director Timo Tjahjanto. Kurt Wimmer will be returning to pen the script for the sequel however.

It's unclear when we should expect to see The Beekeeper 2 in cinemas, but a reasonable guess would be late 2026 or early 2027. Before then, Statham will be appearing in a similar action flick called A Working Man.

Are you excited for more The Beekeeper?