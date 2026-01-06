The Beauty to deliver The Substance-like drama this January

This month, one of the promising news shows set to make its arrival is FX's The Beauty, a drama series that has a plot that is very similar to what The Substance looked to explore when it premiered in cinemas recently.

The idea is simple. Ashton Kutcher plays the CEO of a corporation who creates and sells a new product that can make anyone drop-dead gorgeous. It's a drug that can then be sexually-transmitted, meaning anyone can become a stunning beauty, curving the limits of genetics, upbringing, and self-care. However, the catch is that the drug has issues, problems that sees those who are afflicted soon developing horrifying conditions that ultimately lead to grisly deaths, and yet in a bid to make immense amounts of money, the drug is being shipped all the same. Enter Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall's detectives, two individuals who are looking to unravel the conspiracy at the centre of this plot.

Coming to Disney+ for most markets, The Beauty will begin premiering as soon as January 22. For more on the show, you can see its trailer and its official synopsis below.

"In FX's "The Beauty," the world of high fashion turns dark when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways. FBI Agents "Cooper Madsen" (Evan Peters) and "Jordan Bennett" (Rebecca Hall) are sent to Paris to uncover the truth. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences. Their path leads them directly into the crosshairs of "The Corporation" (Ashton Kutcher), a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly engineered a miracle drug dubbed "The Beauty," who will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire—including unleashing his lethal enforcer, "The Assassin" (Anthony Ramos). As the epidemic spreads, "Jeremy" (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome, and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity. "The Beauty" is a global thriller that asks: what would you sacrifice for perfection?"