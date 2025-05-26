The beautiful reason why English play-off finals kicked off at 15:01, "every minute matters"

HQ

This afternoon, the League Two Play-off final, to decide who will promote to League One next season (third tier English football) between Walsall and Wimbledon will kick off at exactly 15:01 BST, 16:01 CEST. Not at o'clock time, but one minute later. It also happened with the play-off games for Championship and League One past weekend, and there's a very good reason why.

As reported by talkSport, it is part of a campaign to raise awareness for the 'Every Minute Matters', between Sky Bet and British Heart Foundation, to inspire supporters to learn CPR, equipping them with vital skills that could help them save someone's life.

To do that, everyone can try the RevivR, a 15-minute training using a cushion that will teach you how to perform a CPR, that can save a life.

"By kicking off all three play-off finals one minute later, Every Minute Matters continues to harness the power and visibility of football to encourage even more people to learn CPR, which could ultimately help to save even more lives".

Tom Lockyer, captain for Luton Town, became one of the people saved by a CPR after suffering a cardiac arrest. "I am lucky to be alive today, but the reality is that less than one in 10 people usually survive, which is why it's vital that we continue to raise awareness. The symbolic kick-off times are the perfect way to make our lifesaving message impossible to ignore.", he said.