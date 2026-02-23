The beautiful gesture by the US men's ice hockey team with their late teammate Johnny Gaudreau

HQ

United States took home a long-sought gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina, defeating the favourites Canada in the final, 2-1, their first gold medal since 1980. After the match, the US team paid tribute to Johnny Gaudreau, teammate who tragically died in an accident in August 2024 alongside his brother, hit by a drunk driver, one day before their sister's wedding.

Gaudreau, 31 at the time of his death, was a star in NHL, being named seven times All-Star, and would have featured for Team USA at the Olympics (he didn't feature in previous editions as these were the first Winter Olympics since 2014 with NHL players). His family was invited to the final, and as the players celebrated, showing Gaudreau's no. 13 jersey, they took Gaudreau's children Noa and Johnny to take a group photo at the rink, with their mother Meredith Gaudreau watched with tears in her eyes.

Matthew Tkachuk, one of the stars of Team USA and one of the players closer to Gaudreau due to their time at the Calgary Flams, said to NBC that "We know he ¡s here with us, cheering us on and rooting for us. He's got his own area in the locker room, and it's always nice to see that as a reminder."

"I know how much Johnny wanted to be here for the Four Nations and the Olympics. It's super special to see his jersey hanging, and we're playing for him and trying to make him proud", added teammate Zach Werenski.