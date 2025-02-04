The Beatles won a Grammy for a song they wrote 50 years ago

HQ

Despite the fact that The Beatles split up over 50 years ago and the fact that they haven't written a new song since then, the band still managed to win a Grammy at the recent award show over the weekend.

The band was nominated in a few categories for its recent release of the song Now and Then, which was written half a century ago but was never released due to the vocals and piano audio from John Lennon being on the same track and being impossible to separate. However, AI technology and machine learning managed to do it all the same, and in late 2023, the song (which incorporated a guitar track recorded in 1994) was released to the public.

It was this song that landed a couple of Grammy nominations in late 2024, including Best Rock Performance and even Record of the Year. It actually won the former, beating out The Black Keys' Beautiful People (Stay High), Green Day's The American Dream is Killing Me, IDLES' Gift Horse, Pearl Jam's Dark Matter, and St. Vincent's Broken Man. As for the latter category, it lost to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.

As per some of the other Grammy winners, you can head over here to read more.

This is an ad: