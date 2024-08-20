English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dying Light: The Beast
Featured: Gamescom 2024 Coverage

The Beast lurks in the sequel to Dying Light series

It looks like there's more than just zombies stalking parkour expert Kyle Crane.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

It's been two years since Dying Light: 2: Stay Human came into our lives, but it looks like Kyle Crane's post-apocalyptic zombie survival struggle will continue and he'll find a new threat (and we thought it might be the new Sam Barlow).

We don't know what kind of enemy it is, but every man has a beast inside him that can come out if pushed too far. There's no release date yet for Dying Light: The Beast, but we do know it's coming to PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles, will be set in Castor Woods, a popular tourist destination, and will give us an additional 18 hours of gameplay.

Owners of the Ultimate version of Dying Light 2: Stay Human will receive Dying Light: The Beast absolutely free.

HQ
Dying Light: The Beast

This post is tagged as:

Gamescom

Related texts



Loading next content