The Beast lurks in the sequel to Dying Light series

It's been two years since Dying Light: 2: Stay Human came into our lives, but it looks like Kyle Crane's post-apocalyptic zombie survival struggle will continue and he'll find a new threat (and we thought it might be the new Sam Barlow).

We don't know what kind of enemy it is, but every man has a beast inside him that can come out if pushed too far. There's no release date yet for Dying Light: The Beast, but we do know it's coming to PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles, will be set in Castor Woods, a popular tourist destination, and will give us an additional 18 hours of gameplay.

Owners of the Ultimate version of Dying Light 2: Stay Human will receive Dying Light: The Beast absolutely free.