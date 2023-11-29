The Bear's third season to start production in late February

HQ

Recently, it was revealed that both The Bear Season 3 had been greenlit and that it would be targeting a premiere of 2024 on Disney+ and Hulu. Due to the fact that production on that season has yet to start, it seemed like a big ask to get a new season of the show ready by the end of next year, but a new report suggests that it could be possible.

Because Deadline now reveals that production on Season 3 of The Bear is planned to commence in late February/early March. This will mean that after a couple of months of filming, there will be a good portion of the year left to see the show complete post-production and make its debut before 2024 wraps up.

