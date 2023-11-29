Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Bear (Disney+)

The Bear's third season to start production in late February

That 2024 premiere date is looking more and more possible.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Recently, it was revealed that both The Bear Season 3 had been greenlit and that it would be targeting a premiere of 2024 on Disney+ and Hulu. Due to the fact that production on that season has yet to start, it seemed like a big ask to get a new season of the show ready by the end of next year, but a new report suggests that it could be possible.

Because Deadline now reveals that production on Season 3 of The Bear is planned to commence in late February/early March. This will mean that after a couple of months of filming, there will be a good portion of the year left to see the show complete post-production and make its debut before 2024 wraps up.

Are you looking forward to more The Bear?

The Bear (Disney+)

Related texts

0
The Bear - Season 2

The Bear - Season 2
SERIES. Written by Ben Lyons

The cooking drama series is back and somehow even better than it was before.



Loading next content