The Bear's Ayo Edebiri on Elon Musk: "Not only is he [a] fascist, he's an idiot"

Misinformation is everywhere nowadays. Someone can just make up a headline, throw it out onto social media, and you can be sure someone else will take it as fact. This usually isn't so dangerous, but it can lead to serious hate when a famous figure falls for bait.

Elon Musk reposted a false claim that The Bear and Bottoms actress Ayo Edebiri was being eyed by Disney to replace Johnny Depp in a future Pirates of the Caribbean movie. In an Instagram story (via CultureCrave), Edebiri shared how this had led to "insane death threats and racial slurs."

"So not only is [Musk] a s**g h**l-ing fascist," she wrote. "He's an idiot." It's clear Edebiri is not a fan of Musk, then. While you'd hope reactions like this might lead Musk to reconsider when he reposts something, he's far too deep into the rabbit hole now, and is unlikely to stop posting whatever comes to his mind.

