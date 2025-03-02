The Bear's Ayo Edebiri is set to write and star in a live-action Barney the Dinosaur movie

HQ

What does The Bear's Ayo Edebiri, Daniel Kaluuya's 59% Productions, and A24 all have in common? According to Variety a live-action feature length take on Barney the Dinosaur. That's right, the young actress and rising filmmaker is set to pen and star in a new adaptation of the children's character, a film that is currently unclear who it will be directed by, what its plot will be, and likewise when it will be premiering.

What we do know is that the film is being made in collaboration with Mattel Films, and that Mattel's Kevin McKeon and Andrew Scannell are serving as executive producers for the company, while Robbie Brenner handles the same tasks for A24, with Kaluuya and Rowan Riley taking on these challenges for 59% Productions.

It's currently stated that even though he will be heavily involved in production, Kaluuya isn't expected to be starring in the film, unlike its screenwriter Edebiri.

Do you think Barney can reach the heights of Barbie?