The Bearer & The Last Flame feels like a classic Dark Souls, but the sense of discovery of its lore is much clearer

The soulslike flame is far from being extinguished in 2024. In recent years, we have had great exponents of this ARPG sub-genre such as Lies of P, Lords of the Fallen and Elden Ring, to name the biggest. But underneath these big names are more modest developments, with great ideas sometimes driven only by the passion of the creator. And we seem to have found a pearl in the ocean that brings back similar feelings to those of Dark Souls in 2011: The Bearer & The Last Flame.

Similar, but with new elements that will surely be welcomed by fans of this kind of games, as The Bearer & The Last Flame's main and only developer, Javier Castilla, explained to us in an interview at the last IndieDevDay that you can see below.

Castilla is the main driving force behind the title, which bears a strong resemblance to FromSoftware's 2011 breakthrough, though back then the narrative of its story was a little unclear. That's something Castilla wanted to change in The Bearer & The Last Flame.

"I want to make the story more understandable, so at the end of each level there's an NPC who explains what you've done in the level you've finished.

So it explains the lore and explains the story and why you're there and so on."

"So you'll go through the story of the game and you'll have a commentary, a very easy answer as to why you're doing this."

It's clear that Dark Reaper Studio has put a lot of effort into its debut as a game developer on PC and consoles (The Bearer & The Last Flame is coming to PC and PS5 on 25 March, if at this final stage development and QA goes well):

I've been in this industry for 10 years making games for mobile platforms and after that time I decided I was ready, I have enough experience to take a step further into PC and console gaming and here it is."

With a huge range of possibilities to tackle this dark story, over 250 weapons, abilities and spells, The Bearer & The Last Flame is set to be one of those titles that soulslike fans should keep an eye on next spring.