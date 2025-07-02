English
The Bear (Disney+)

The Bear will be back for a fifth season

FX has officially greenlit a return for the acclaimed drama series.

The Bear's fourth season just arrived on Hulu/Disney+ last week, but clearly it has been a success already as FX has decided to pull the trigger and bring back the show for at least a fifth season, according to Deadline. We kind of expected as much considering the end of the fourth season, which left a big door wide open and a storytelling void to fill, but we do now have firm confirmation that the series will be back.

As for when the premiere date will be, you'd like to think that it will stick to its annual arrival style and likely debut in summer 2026, but it should be said that it might be increasingly challenging to line-up schedules with all of the many cast members, especially since Jeremy Allen-White, Ayo Edibiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are becoming Hollywood commodities, with the former and latter now being Star Wars and Marvel stars, respectively, and Edibiri being one of the most promising young stars in the business.

Are you excited for another round of screaming and shouting in The Bear?

