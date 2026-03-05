Gamereactor

The Bear (Disney+)

The Bear star confirms Season 5 will be the last

Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed that we'll be saying goodbye to The Bear and all its employees next season.

HQ

When The Bear first began, FX had full access to many of its stars. As the show really took off, though, people like Ayo Edibiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Jeremy Allen White saw their stars soar, meaning that coming back for a regular TV show didn't always seem guaranteed. We wondered whether FX would have to wrap up the show early, and while that didn't happen, it does seem like The Bear is coming to a close.

A couple of weeks back, actress Jamie Lee Curtis posted a picture with co-star on The Bear Abby Elliott, on the set of Season 5. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Curtis was asked about the photo, and whether Season 5 truly was the end of the show.

"Everybody's confirmed the show is ending," Curtis said. "I don't understand why that's such a [big deal]. Unless I'm gonna get a call from all the people saying, 'You just told [everyone],' I think everybody understood that it was the last season of the show. If it isn't, then I've completely blown it."

Not everybody knew the show was ending, but we probably could have guessed. Season 4 seemed like it ended in a way that could close the story on The Bear for good, and so it only makes sense that the fifth season intends to wrap up the story of the little restaurant that could.

The Bear (Disney+)

