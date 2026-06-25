The Bear Season 5

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I can't remember who it was that took a pot-shot at The Bear saying it wasn't really a comedy even though it was listed amongst the comedies at the Golden Globes, but the person that made that comment should be staring off into the distance like Oppenheimer. That joke clearly got under the skin of the creators of The Bear, because oh boy did it start doing comedy heavily in Seasons 3 and 4. The old drama, the raw tension, the tender moments, they were there, but then we had what felt like endless minutes of gags, characters raising their voices at one another for no reason other than to try and tell us to laugh, and a near constant supply of decreasingly funny Faks.

What once felt like it had the mark of a prestige show quickly dropped to comfort viewing, and while I enjoyed the majority of my time with The Bear no matter the season, it felt like the strengths of the characters had really waned as time went on. My fears with Season 5 were high, to say the least, as this is the last time we'll get the chance to see Carm, Richie, Sydney, and everyone else living an incredibly stressful life to deliver us some incredibly tasty-looking food. Fortunately for the viewer, Christopher Storer and co. appear to have hit as much of the reset button as they can with The Bear's fifth and final season. It's not as solid as Season 1, but it feels much less like we're floating between moments of import with great swaths of repetitive comedy in between.

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What I appreciate a lot about The Bear's fifth season is clear within the first few minutes of its first episode. It's chaos in Chicago, as a storm is flooding the city, and causing all sorts of problems at the restaurant. We're also picking right back up where we left off in Season 4. Carm's leaving, the restaurant isn't profitable, and Uncle Jimmy is looking to sell. There's one chance, one last service left, and it's all Season 5 revolves around. There's a brilliant focus in The Bear's final season that you rarely see in other series finales. Sometimes, it's like the writers aren't even aware this is the last season until the final episode rolls around (looking at you, The Boys), then we go from 0 to 150 faster than you can keep up with, and are forced to watch a clear rush job of an ending. Even if you think five seasons is too short for The Bear, the decision to set the entire season around one night is a good one. We're given a few moments to be reintroduced to our main cast, reminded of what they're up to, and then we're off.

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This also allows us to easily get back into the flow of what made The Bear great. Cooking, characters, and chaotic tension that builds and builds and builds until you're left feeling like you need to pick up a mop and start helping these guys out so they don't all explode from the pressure. We're not fully back at square one. Sydney's not stabbing anyone and Richie is trying to keep as cool as he has done since his redemption arc was completed, but there's a lovely rollercoaster ride in the pacing of The Bear Season 5. We're up, we're down, then down some more, then up a little bit, then plunged into the depths of despair, then thrown as high as we can go. The show's conditioned us by now, though, and we know even if everything seems to be going right, there's always something that can turn the ship around.

To make sure everything goes as well as it can on this shift from hell, The Bear needs its leader. Carmy isn't that figure anymore, and I don't think he's ever been treated more like a side character in the show he once led than in Season 5. However, that's ideal for the story Storer wants to tell in this final season. Carm is leaving, so we don't want it to look like things are going to fall apart without him, even though they might. Much of the season revolves around Sydney, Richie, and to a lesser extent, Sugar or Nat. As we're at the last season, there's not much room for these guys to grow or pivot in terms of their character directions, but it's still thoroughly engaging as we see their arcs come to a close. Other restaurant mainstays like my personal favourite Tina, as well as Marcus, Luca, Ebraheim, and more are around, as well as a lot of the extended family, but this is where The Bear shows its bloat.

The theme of one big family coming together to help out is nice, and it does lead to some heart-warming, wholesome moments, but there's a serious amount of character overload in The Bear Season 5, even with a lot of the celebrity cameos cut out. Because everyone needs screen time, there's not a lot of time to give us the really strong character beats the show is known for. Carmy and Richie have about one moment outside where it feels like we're on old Bear mode, then we're back to so much plot you don't have time for the stuff in between. The dialogue people remember, the things that add extra weight to the decisive moments of the show. Flashbacks appear, but they serve only to remind of how The Bear used to be. How raw it was, whereas now it feels quite like a sanitised version of itself. More thanks to the extended focus on comedy in Seasons 3 and 4 than the current season.

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Not every conflict or resolution hits the mark, either. Luca and Marcus have a bit of a quarrel, and while I don't necessarily mind the idea of those two having conflict, the way it's executed feels quite slap-dash, to the point that I think the minutes could have been spent better elsewhere. It's not exactly wasted time, though, and as we know every second counts. It feels like Season 5 has adopted that mantra wholeheartedly, as there is as little time spent on things that don't get us towards our end goal as possible, for better and in some cases worse.

With all but one of The Bear's episodes watched, I do feel confident in saying that the show has clawed itself back from the brink of falling into a quirky comedy about a restaurant with a can-do attitude. It would have been captivating to see where the show could've gone without the comedy pivot, but Season 5 gives me enough tension, enough drama, and enough solid characters to remind me why I'm rooting for everyone at The Bear to be able to hold a smile for more than a minute before something goes wrong. It won't end as one of the greatest pieces of television, but it is a very good show that I'll probably find myself sticking on again sooner rather than later.