The Bear (Disney+)

The Bear season 3's premiere date revealed

Yes, chef. We're ready for June.

It's been three months since we learned that the third season of The Bear will be served in June, and now we know the exact date.

A short teaser reveals that all episode of The Bear season 3 will drop on FX/Hulu the 27th of June. This means we just have to wait a bit more than six weeks for the continuation of Carmen, Sydney, Richie and everyone else's story.

The Bear (Disney+)

