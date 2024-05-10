The Bear season 3's premiere date revealed

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
It's been three months since we learned that the third season of The Bear will be served in June, and now we know the exact date.
A short teaser reveals that all episode of The Bear season 3 will drop on FX/Hulu the 27th of June. This means we just have to wait a bit more than six weeks for the continuation of Carmen, Sydney, Richie and everyone else's story.