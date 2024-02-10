The Bear Season 3 will be served in June 2024

HQ

FX Chairman John Landgraf has recently confirmed that the network's smash hit show The Bear will return in June 2024 for its third season. Just like all previous seasons, all 10 episodes will be available for streaming on its premiere date.

The second season for the show was met with critical acclaim and received several awards, including 10 Primetime Emmy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards.After the immense success of Season 2, FX announced that it would be renewing the show for Season 3 in November 2023. You can read of our review of The Bear Season 2 here.

