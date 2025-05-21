The Bear offers culinary chaos in the fourth season trailer

HQ

It's almost time for the premiere of the fourth season of The Bear, FX's acclaimed TV series about chef Carmy, his personal demons, and the restaurant he runs. And this time they seem to be facing their biggest test yet with a ticking clock showing how much time they have to find a financial solution for the establishment, before the money runs out and they are forced to close again.

All this while Carmy also struggles to leave the chaos behind and find a new inner motivation. All ten episodes will be released simultaneously on June 25 and in addition to Carmy and Sydney, Richie, Tina, Marcus, and Nat will also return, ready to take us on another journey into the culinary world at breakneck speed, and filled with drama and emotion. Watch the trailer below.

Are you looking forward to the new season?