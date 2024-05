HQ

We already knew that the third season of The Bear will arrive on the 27th of June, but many have wondered what kind of drama we're in for. Today's trailer gives us a good idea of what's coming.

Because it seems like Jeremy Allen White's Carmen wants the restaurant to get its first star, which means becoming so serious that the others start questioning this new direction. This will seemingly lead to even more fighting in the group, so it'll be interesting to see what happens in less than a month.