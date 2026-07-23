And here we are again: a review of a new shark film. Last time it was Water Park Shark, and before that Renny Harlin's Deep Water. Now it's time for The Bay, which, incidentally, should not be confused with Barry Levinson's mediocre found-footage horror film from 2012. Here, we swap plane crash survivors and panicked water park visitors for a trip to a shark sanctuary in a paradise-like setting.

Plot:

Best friends Emma and Lani travel to Thailand for a destination wedding. There they meet the charming Mandal, who invites them on a boat trip to a tiger shark sanctuary with no mobile reception. It isn't long before disaster strikes: the boat starts to sink and panic sets in.

Clint' Eastwood's daughter regrets not bringing a Magnum. Or her dad, who could have scared the sharks away with a stern look.

You can imagine the scene. A sinking boat, panicked people and a dozen sharks in the water. The premise is simple but fun. The film is written and directed by Phil Volken, who is also behind Dead Sea and Extortion, films I haven't seen.

In the lead role as Emma, we see Francesca Eastwood, Clint's daughter, who has previously appeared in films such as M.F.A. and Shyamalan's rather silly Old. I know from experience that she's a pretty good actress, even if that might not be apparent here, but that's probably down to the script and direction more than anything else. Her friend Lani is played by Dani Oliveros and Mandal is portrayed by Alexander Wraith, who has appeared in a few episodes of Orange Is the New Black, amongst other things.

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I started watching The Bay with no expectations. Even without having seen the trailer, it felt as though one could write the film off in advance as yet another in the long line of mediocre, silly attempts at shark-based thrillers. And the truth isn't far off that. It's clear right from the opening that any expectations or hopes can be set aside. The script leaves a lot to be desired, as does the dialogue. The acting, as mentioned earlier, is at best competent. Nothing stands out. Or rather, one thing does: the setting. We're treated to some beautiful scenery. And the sharks aren't hideous CGI monsters. They're quite well done - perhaps, in places, not even computer-generated?

This Tinder date didn't quite go as expected

There's a certain edge to some of the scenes, but not enough to keep you on the edge of your seat. Still, it's quite entertaining, all things considered. At least for the most part. But then there are plot holes and characters who act so incredibly stupidly that you just roll your eyes. Perhaps that's just part of the genre, but it would certainly have been nice to be spared a mind-boggling question like 'why does he take the canoe straight out to the sinking boat instead of rowing to the houses he's seen to call for help?'

There are several details like this that effectively dampen the tension. But let me make this clear: The Bay isn't, at its core, a particularly thrilling film, despite the premise and the sense of vulnerability. It's all down to the execution. You don't care about the characters, there's no sense of unease, and apart from the odd nerve-wracking scene, it mostly just bobs about in the water (pun intended).

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I don't want to call The Bay a wasted opportunity, because I don't think anyone goes into this expecting any real quality. Still, I never stop hoping for the next really good, nerve-wracking and gory shark horror film. It won't be called The Bay - much is certain. Harsh words aside, there is a certain entertainment value, although it would be a lie to claim it's worth ninety minutes of your lives.