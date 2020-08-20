Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Sea of Thieves

The Battletoads are setting sail in Sea of Thieves

Complete the opening act of the reboot and you'll unlock some toad-tastic items for your ship in SoT.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Microsoft's growing stable of studios and IPs means lots of opportunities for crossover events, and today we caught sight of another on the horizon.

Battletoads lands on PC and Xbox One today, and to mark the occasion Rare is bringing a bit of amphibian-flavour to Sea of Thieves, with a new set of cosmetic items unlocked in the game for anyone who finishes Act One in the new Battletoads (both titles are on Game Pass).

Of course, Battletoads is a Rare classic, and the studio has supervised Dlala Studios and their efforts to bring the series back after an extended hiatus (you can read our hot-off-the-press review right here).

The update lands alongside this month's update, which Rare's Joe Neate mentioned in this blog post. As you no doubt have come to expect by now, Covid-19 and working from home has taken its toll. Some plans have been shelved until September's update, and the focus in August is on live events and quality of life improvements.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Sea of ThievesScore

Sea of Thieves
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"It may not be all smooth sailing, but Rare's Sea of Thieves manages to deliver a cooperative experience like nothing we've ever experienced before."



Loading next content