The Battletoads are setting sail in Sea of Thieves

Microsoft's growing stable of studios and IPs means lots of opportunities for crossover events, and today we caught sight of another on the horizon.

Battletoads lands on PC and Xbox One today, and to mark the occasion Rare is bringing a bit of amphibian-flavour to Sea of Thieves, with a new set of cosmetic items unlocked in the game for anyone who finishes Act One in the new Battletoads (both titles are on Game Pass).

Of course, Battletoads is a Rare classic, and the studio has supervised Dlala Studios and their efforts to bring the series back after an extended hiatus (you can read our hot-off-the-press review right here).

The update lands alongside this month's update, which Rare's Joe Neate mentioned in this blog post. As you no doubt have come to expect by now, Covid-19 and working from home has taken its toll. Some plans have been shelved until September's update, and the focus in August is on live events and quality of life improvements.