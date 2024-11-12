The Battlefield: Bad Company designer is more than willing to do a third game in the series

We know there's a new Battlefield in the works, expected to be released in 2025. It seems to be a huge project based on relatively contemporary warfare, which in addition to Dice also involves developers Criterion, Motive and Ripple Effect.

Otherwise, details are scarce, but it will be a very important game after neither Battlefield V nor Battlefield 2042 managed to be either commercial or acclaimed successes. To say that the future of the series is at stake is not a stretch, so there are many who are curious to see what EA offers this time.

But if fans were given the choice of what EA would do next, the answer would likely be Battlefield: Bad Company 3. The first two (and only) Bad Company titles stand as some of the best and most popular installments in the series, which delivered not only phenomenal multiplayer but also a first-class campaign. But since Battlefield: Bad Company 2 was released in 2010, we haven't heard anything more.

And the decision is apparently EA's. PCGamesN has talked to one of the main characters behind the Bad Company series, David Goldfarb, who both designed and wrote the games. He has today left the so-called AAA industry, but says he would like to make a new Bad Company. The ball is in EA's court, and he has not heard anything from the company:

"I am right here. They [EA] know where I am if they want to do one."

In fact, Goldfarb has already started work on a third installment and therefore knows the direction this hypothetical title would have taken. Nevertheless, he doesn't think it will happen because he believes that games of this type are not made anymore:

"There aren't games like [Bad Company] at that production quality anymore. Most big productions will not take those bets because they believe they can look backwards to predict successes and looking backwards makes Bad Company and its humor and approach look like an anomaly.

As with all these fucking places, that's why we don't see those kinds of games anymore, because economics and risk aversion and all the other shit turn people away from it."

When Goldfarb himself explains why he thinks Bad Company became so popular and is still so loved today, he says he wanted to make something he enjoyed himself and also states:

"I think the Bad Company franchise was special because it didn't take itself seriously in the way many other games did. It prioritized fun and was totally cool with being what it was."

What do you think, are you hoping for a new Bad Company or is it time to realise that EA will never do anything new with the franchise, possibly for the reasons Goldfarb mentions?